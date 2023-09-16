Keeping Score: Obrian scores 3rd goal of season as FC Dallas ties Seattle Sounders at home

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, video highlights and more!

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 12 home matches to Seattle (eight wins and three draws including playoffs), dating back to September 2014. The Toros are 1-0-1 at home since the All Star break.

Seattle entered the match 1-1-2 overall since MLS play started again after the Leagues Cup. Seattle and FC Dallas tied 1-1 earlier this season at Lumen Field. Maarten Paes returned in goal for FC Dallas after missing the last match due to suspension for a red card he received against St. Louis CITY.

Jader Obrian opened up the scoring for FC Dallas in the 14th minute. It was his third goal of the season.

Alex Roldan knotted it up at 1-1 with a first-time volley in the 56th minute.

Seattle nearly stole the game in stoppage time, but a breakaway was tracked down by Jesus Ferreira on a 70-yard sprint back into the defense and forced back into the middle, where a cross into the box was blocked by left back Ema Twumasi.

In the end, FC Dallas and Seattle each took away one point in the standings, as they did back in July.

The final stats were pretty even across the board:

Possession: FC Dallas 49.4%, Seattle 50.6%

Shots (on goal): FC Dallas 7(2), Seattle 9 (3)

Passing accuracy: FC Dallas 83.5%, Seattle 83.9%

Crosses: FC Dallas 13, Seattle 11

Saves: FC Dallas 2, Seattle 1

Frisco Foodie Fun

Check out all the new mid-season additions here.

Here's my breakdown of the Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger. Double Stack Quesadilla Jerk Chicken Wings Funnel sticks with cherry sauce Monster Taco Elote on a stick Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Jader Obrian.

Aside from scoring the team's only goal, Obrian's 86 minutes were very impactful on the game in the final third.

What they said

This section will be updated after the post-game press conference.

Injury update

Alan Velasco (right calf)

Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder)

Geovane Jesus (season ending knee injury)

Tarik Scott (season ending knee injury)

Sebastian Lletget (Hamstring)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas goes on the road to face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CST. You can watch the match here with MLS Season Pass.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco. At this point, it looks like I'll only get one of the three correct.

Ferreira: 10/12

Arriola: 1/12

Velasco: 2/12