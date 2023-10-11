Keeping Score: FC Dallas steals a point in Seattle with road tie

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, video highlights and more!

SEATTLE — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

FC Dallas has only won once in Seattle – back in 2011. Seattle Sounders held a 16-game unbeaten streak at home against FC Dallas, the longest active streak against a single opponent in the MLS. Seattle has been on a bit of a snide, however, being held scoreless in six of their last 10 matches. FC Dallas' last win over Seattle came in a 2-0 home match in 2022.

Here's how it played out in the Pacific Northwest:

Seattle controlled most of the first half and struck the scoreboard first. A cross played into the box intended for Cristian Roldan was knocked in by Sam Junqua for an own goal in the 32nd minute.

Despite the first half struggles though, Bernard Kamungo took advantage of a moment and finished a diving header to level it, 1-1, just minutes before the halftime whistle. Sebastian Lletget got the assist on the Kamungo goal, his third assist of the season. As pointed out by FC Dallas reporter Garrett Melcer, Kamungo's three goals this season have come against the top-tier teams in the West: a game-winner against No. 3 seed Real Salt Lake, a game-winner against No. 2 seed LAFC and the game-tying goal here against Seattle, who lie fourth in the conference.

Maarten Paes showed once again why he's a snub for the MLS All-Star Game with a massive save on a point blank header by Jordan Morris in the 77th minute.

FC Dallas had one final scare: a screaming right-footed shot from outside the box by Obed Vargas, but the shot barely missed the top right corner. Hard-earned point on the road by FCD.

#DTID Man of the Match

Maarten Paes.

Paes continues to show up for FC Dallas time and time again. There were a few moments that could have turned the tide for the Sounders, but tremendous saves by Paes kept the match within reaching the road point.

What they said

Injury update

Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

Amet Korca (concussion)

Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

Marco Farfan (illness)

Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Paxton Pomykal (thigh)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas is off from MLS play until late August. In the meantime, they'll be competing in the Leagues Cup, with their first group match against Charlotte FC on Friday, July 21.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 10/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12