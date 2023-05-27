Keeping Score: Tafari stoppage time goal saves FC Dallas, salvages draw against San Jose

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, food concession reviews and more!

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

San Jose, like Vancouver, is another one of those clubs that just seem to have FC Dallas' number. Despite finishing in toward the bottom of the league in recent years, San Jose has resurged back into playoff contention position this season and held a home unbeaten streak against FC Dallas that dated back to 2017 (two wins and four draws). Furthermore, San Jose had only lost one game in its last 11 meetings total against FC Dallas (four wins and six draws).

FC Dallas was able to get over the hump this season against Vancouver ... could they do the same versus the Earthquakes?

FC Dallas led San Jose in every category in the first half and easily had the most dangerous chance: a Jesus Ferreira shot that hit off the right post. Generally, though, the first half featured ... not a ton of action. The teams went into half tied 0-0.

Very similar to the equalizer against Houston, San Jose got their first goal of the match on a ball that bounced off the post and barely crossed the line. Ema Twumasi looked to allow the headed cross by, thinking it would go out of bounds, and in turn stood in the way of Jimmy Maurer. The ball crossed the goal line my mere inches.

With six minutes of stoppage time added on, Nkosi Tafari saved the day and headed home an Alan Velasco cross in the 94th minute.

Immediately after the final whistle, San Jose's Judson sprinted over to the bench area and a scuffle between both teams ensued. Multiple coaches from both clubs had to separate players. A red card was shown to Judson after the match.

FC fit check

"Love Unites FC Dallas" in rainbow, Pride-themed colors.

Comfy, casual T-shirt for the road and a great fit! Y'all means all!

Frisco Foodie Fun

Nothing this week with as the team is on the road. We'll get back into this section for the next home match.

In the meantime, here's my Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Monster Taco Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Nkosi Tafari.

The center back played the hero role, saving the club from dropping points in San Jose.

What they said

Injury update

Here is who was missing:

Paul Arriola (right thigh)

Sebastian Lletget (right thigh)

Maarten Paes (thorax injury)

Tarik Scott (season ending injury)

Geovane Jesus (hamstring)

Paxton Pomykal (left quad)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng exited the match in the 10th minute due to an injury, as well. Twumasi got knocked in the second half and limped off of the field when he was subbed for in the 83rd minute.

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas has a short break and go on the road quickly to take on Sporting KC at Children's Mercy Park on Wednesday, May 31.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 8/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12