Keeping Score: Obrian goal salvages draw against San Jose, keeps FC Dallas above playoff line

FC Dallas entered the match against San Jose one spot below them in the Western Conference standings. Playoff implications were on the line, needing a win against San Jose and some help elsewhere in the league to clinch a berth by night's end.

The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

Things didn't start out too hot for the Toros in this match, allowing the opening goal to San Jose three minutes in. Jeremy Ebobisse slotted home a cross into the six-yard box for his 10th goal of the season.

Well, that didn’t take long. Jeremy Ebobisse gives @SJEarthquakes a 1-0 lead only 3 mins in. #DTID pic.twitter.com/ZzsdrxbJDV — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 8, 2023

FC Dallas trailed at halftime, 1-0. Neither club made any substitutions to begin the second half.

Jader Obrian scored his fifth goal of the season to tie the match in the 56th minute. Ferreira played the ball into space behind the backline of San Jose, finding Obrian for a right-footed finish.

Jader Obrian levels it in the 56th. #DTID pic.twitter.com/KkheJ9a3HC — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 8, 2023

U.S. men's national team product Cade Cowell subbed in for San Jose in the 63rd, as well as Jamiro Monteiro. Cowell made an impact quickly after coming onto the pitch, creating a scoring chance within minutes.

In the 73rd minute, FC Dallas had a three-on-one breakaway with Alan Velasco, Ferreira and Obrian. Velasco laid the ball off for Ferreira and the striker skied his shot over the goal into the stands.

FC Dallas' high press gave San Jose fits in the second half, but the Toros were unable to finish a handful of promising looks served into the box by Ferreira.

With the tie, FC Dallas grabbed a point a stayed above the playoff line in their No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings. On a positive note for FC Dallas, they have an extra game left on their schedule after the Colorado game got rescheduled. The other clubs fighting for the final playoff spots in the West (San Jose, Sporting KC, Minnesota United and Portland) all only have Decision Day left on Oct. 21 and that's it.

#DTID Man of the Match

I'm cheating this time and awarding two. Jader Obrian and Jesus Ferreira.

Ferreira played a great ball down the channel for Obrian to finish, but Ferreira set up numerous other scoring chances and was ruthless in the high press. Ferreira re-gained possession for FC Dallas in the opponent's third multiple times in the second half and had a handful of near assists.

Ferreira, with his quality, should have finished his scoring chance, but his impact on the game was undeniable.

What they said

Injury update

Geovane Jesus (season ending knee injury)

Tarik Scott (season ending knee injury)

Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas will host the Colorado Rapids in their rescheduled match on Saturday, Oct. 14. You can watch the match here with MLS Season Pass.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco. At least I got Ferreira correct! (major shrug)

Ferreira: 12/12

Arriola: 2/12

Velasco: 3/12