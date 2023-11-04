Keeping Score: Kamungo saves FC Dallas with late game-winner in a chippy contest with Real Salt Lake

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, post-game comments and more!

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

Jurassic times called for Jurassic measures on Dino Night against Real Salt Lake. History had been kind for the Toros at home against RSL (12-2-6 vs. RSL at home all-time).

The physicality was palpable. The match was chippy and there was plenty of pushing and shoving after the whistle to go around. In the end, an unlikely hero rose from the FC Dallas bench to give them a 2-1 victory.

Here's how Dino Night played out (stay tuned for Drone Show footage below):

Jesus Ferreira got FC Dallas on the board quickly with a goal in the 4th minute. He scored on the doorstep of the near post for his fifth goal of the season. Jefferson Savarino tied up the match for RSL in the 68th minute.

In his MLS debut, after subbing in during the 72nd minute, Bernard Kamungo played the hero role for FC Dallas and scored his first career MLS goal. Kamungo moved to Texas from a refugee camp in Tanzania when he was 14 years old.

FC Dallas hung on to win 2-1. With the win, FC Dallas improves to 4-2-2 on the season for 14 points in the Western Conference standings.

FC fit check

Love the dinosaur mask! Way to commit to the theme. Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha continued to rock stellar fits as they have all season long. A lot of color from the squad this week! Nice change of pace.

Frisco Foodie Fun

After a long time without food reviews due to a handful of road matches, we finally got another dish on the board! I put out the Frisco Foodie poll Friday night on my Twitter: Monster taco, elote on a stick, vegan tenders or funnel sticks with cherry.

Honestly, with Dino Night in mind, I was hoping the tenders would win (even though they aren't dinosaur chicken tendys.) But, alas, the Monster Taco was what y'all called on. Here is the description and location within Toyota Stadium before I review it:

Monster Taco: 12-inch crispy flour tortilla, filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9 – Tex-Mex Q

OK, that picture still doesn't do justice how massive that taco is. It is an attention getter. I hardly had it for 30 seconds before I was asked by someone "What is that?!?!" The Monster Taco lived up to its name.

Very large, very filling and supremely tasty.

I recommend splitting this with a friend or family member. And grab some silverware and napkins because even though it does come in a pizza box (YES, IT IS THAT LARGE), it is pretty messy. You'll need it.

Toyota Stadium new concession rankings:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Monster Taco Birria Grilled Cheese

FCD Fan of the Match

#DTID Man of the Match

Bernard Kamungo.

What a way to make your MLS debut. Drop a game-winner 15 minutes into your first action. What a moment!

What they said

Injury update

Alan Velasco was out of this match and not available due to a right knee sprain.

Dino Night Drone Show

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas starts the front end of a two-game road stint to end April. First up, they'll head to Queens, New York to take on New York City FC. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 6:30 p.m. CST.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 5/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12