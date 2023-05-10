FC Dallas can clinch their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday. Here's how.

Obviously, a win goes a long way, but there's a few things that need to happen to outright clinch after Matchday 37 on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Matchday 36 saw five more Western Conference clubs secure their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs, bringing the total to six (St. Louis CITY SC already clinched the No. 1 seed).

This season, MLS expanded its playoff bracket from seven to nine spots in each conference. So, the No. 7, No. 8 and No. 9 spots are still yet to be secured. FC Dallas could have closed the gap on Wednesday, as well, but had its match postponed due to severe weather that rolled through the area that night.

The match against Colorado Rapids was rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14.

With that said, FC Dallas has an opportunity this coming weekend to clinch the playoffs for the second season in a row. A win is not enough, however. There are a few things that need to happen in order for the Toros to head to the MLS Cup Playoffs. Here is the scenario for a Matchday 37 playoff berth:

FC Dallas wins against San Jose Earthquakes

AND

Sporting Kansas City loses or draws against Real Salt Lake

AND

Minnesota United draws against LA Galaxy

Should FC Dallas secure a playoff position, the MLS Cup Playoffs will look different this season. Here is how it all shakes out:

Who qualifies?

Eighteen teams qualify for the plays, the top nine from each the Eastern and Western Conferences. The bottom two seeds, No. 8 and No. 9 in each conference, will qualify for Wild Card matches. Seeds No. 1 through No. 7 will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 series.

When do the playoffs take place?

Four rounds will be played throughout the playoffs, ending with the MLS Cup match.

Wild Card matches: Oct. 25-26

Round One Best-of-3 series matches: Oct. 28 through Nov. 12

Conference Semifinals and Conference Finals: Nov. 25 through Dec. 3

MLS Cup: Dec. 9

Wild Card matches

The No. 8 and No. 9 seed in each conference will play a single match in the round. The higher seed will host the match.

If the score remains tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played and instead go to a penalty kick shootout.

The winner will advance to Round One to face the No. 1 seed.

Round One Best-of-3 series

Round One will be a best-of-3 series, the first team to win two matches will advance.

Every game will have a winner; no ties. If a match is tied at the end of regulation, no extra time will be played. The teams will participate in kicks from the penalty spot to get a winner.

The higher seed will host matches one and three, if necessary. The lower seed will host match two.

Matchups will be:

No. 1 vs. No. 8 or 9

No. 2 vs. No. 7

No. 3 vs. No. 6

No. 4 vs. No. 5

Conference Semifinals

The semifinals will be single-elimination matches that will be hosted by the higher seeds.

In this match, if the score remains tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played in their entirety. If the score remains tied, teams will determine the winner via a penalty kick shootout.

Matchups will be:

Winner of No. 1 vs. No. 8/9 series vs. winner of No. 4 vs. No. 5 series

Winner of No. 3 vs. No. 6 series vs. winner of No. 2 vs. No. 7 series

Conference Finals

The Conference Finals will also be single-elimination matches, hosted by the higher seed.

If the match remains tied after regulation, the rules will remain the same as the semifinals.

The winner of each match will advance to the MLS Cup.

MLS Cup

The MLS Cup will be a single match on Dec. 9, hosted by the higher seed.

The match will have the same rules as the conference semifinals and finals if the score remains tied at the end of regulation.

St. Louis has not announced when tickets will go on sale for the Round One Best-of-3 Series as of Oct. 4. The regular season will conclude on Oct. 21 for all MLS teams.

Find more information on the 2023 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs here.