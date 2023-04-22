Keeping Score: NYCFC extends unbeaten streak against FC Dallas

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, post-game comments and more!

QUEENS, N.Y. — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

NYCFC entered Saturday's match unbeaten against FC Dallas in six straight games, dating back to 2016 (two wins and four ties), including a 1-0 victory last season in Frisco.

Here's how FC Dallas' trip to the Big Apple went:

FC Dallas missed its star goal scorer to start the game after he played a full 90 minutes in the United States men's national team not-so-friendly "friendly" against Mexico on Wednesday. Ferreira scored the USMNT's only goal in a 1-1 tie, and Nico Estevez told me this week the availability of both Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal would be determined after Friday's training after they returned from international duty.

So Pomykal, who played reserve minutes on Wednesday, got the start for FC Dallas and Ferreira was given some rest in the first half.

The match started very wide open and fast-paced, with both club's pressuring each others back. FC Dallas struggled keeping possession and passing in the first 20 to 25 minutes, turning the ball over in dangerous spots. An 15th minute goal by NYCFC midfielder Gabriel Pereira was reversed by VAR that determined that a player was offside.

FC Dallas found more success creating chances in the backend of the first half and looked much more comfortable on the ball.

Not pictured here: Geovane Jesus displayed incredible athleticism on another header seconds after this video ends. Dude has got some bunnies 🐰👀



Anyway, very close chance for @FCDallas here, but still knotted 0-0 #DTID



pic.twitter.com/Wnib7oQ4ka — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 23, 2023

Despite finding their rhythm for a moment, a turnover in the back line of the defense led to NYCFC's first goal of the match just before the half. Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez picked up a loose ball just outside the 18-yard box and fired a goal in the 44th minute.

That one counts. @FCDallas struggled to keep possession in the first 20 to 25 minutes, but then found a good rhythm. But a costly turnover in the backend leads to a goal from @NYCFC’s Santiago Rodríguez. Tough goal to give up right before half. #DTID pic.twitter.com/N75JDeQlh0 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 23, 2023

Rodríguez picked up right where he left off in the second half, scoring a brace in the 50th minute. In the 55th minute, NYCFC extended the lead to 3-0 with a goal on the doorstep after a Maarten Paes save.

Ferreira was brought on as a sub right after the third goal.

Things are starting to get ugly in Queens for @FCDallas. Talles Magno scores the 3rd for @NYCFC. Jesus Ferreira was subbed in immediately after this goal. #DTID #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/dU7ig9KqA3 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 23, 2023

Estevez made a triple substitution in the 69th minute, bringing on Bernard Kamungo, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Ema Twumasi for Jesús Jiménez, Paxton Pomykal and Geovane Jesus. Sam Junqua came on for Marco Farfan in the 76th minute.

José Martínez got FC Dallas on the board with a header off a cross into the box in the 77th minute.

Well, José Martínez gets @FCDallas on the board in the 77th. Still a ways to go for the Frisco club.



3-1, @NYCFC lead. #DTID #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/erAiy0Eq0j — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) April 23, 2023

NYCFC remained unbeaten at home in 2023 with the 3-1 win over FC Dallas.

#DTID Man of the Match

In a match with no a ton of bright spots, you got to give it to the only goal scorer in my mind. Man of the match goes to José Martínez.

What they said

Injury update

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas continues the backend of a two-game road stint to end April. Next up, they'll head to St. Paul, Minnesota to take on Minnesota United FC. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass or Fox Sports 1 – 8 p.m. CST.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 5/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12

I'm starting to lose ground on this pre-season bold prediction. Don't report me to Freezing Cold Takes.