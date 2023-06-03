Keeping Score: Self-inflicted defensive woes lead to FC Dallas 2-1 loss to reigning MVP Mukhtar, Nashville SC

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, food concession reviews and more!

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

Nashville posed a tough outing for FC Dallas, coming in with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference and a league-best seven-game unbeaten streak. Reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar is on a tear again this season, entering the match with nine goals and seven assists, both metrics among the top five in MLS.

FC Dallas was 2-4-1 all-time against Nashville before Saturday's match, including a two-game losing streak (both road games in Nashville; won 2-0 in 2022 home match).

Here's how it went on "Y'all Means All Night":

An own goal by Nolan Norris set FC Dallas behind early on in the 9th minute. Norris tried heading out a cross into the box, but unintentionally flicked the ball on into the bottom left corner of the net.

In the 25th minute, Jader Obrian was the beneficiary of some slick passing from Jesus Ferreira to Facundo Quignon, then to Marco Farfan. Quignon played a slick pass into the 18-yard box to Farfan, who slotted a cross for a tap-in finish right in front of the keeper.

Mukhtar was held in check for most of the night, but made his MVP presence known in the 76th minute. After a turnover in the midfield, Mukhtar was played a ball over the top, he split the defense and finished a one-on-one goal against Paes for his 10th goal of the season.

FC fit check

Maarten Paes has fully leaned in to Dallas sports and I love it. He's always tweeting about the Stars, Rangers, Mavs and Cowboys in season. Here, his homage to the legendary 7-footer is amazing. Bravo, sir.

Frisco Foodie Fun

We got two-for-one this week: Double Stack Quesadilla (the winner of the poll) and elote on a stick (courtesy of the fine FC Dallas folks in the press box).

Let's start with the quesadilla.

Double Stacked Quesadilla: Four 12” Chipotle Tortillas filled infused together with a blend of Monterey Jack cheese and cheddar cheese, stuffed with sautéed peppers and onions, half pound of adobo chicken, half pound of adobo steak and served with fire roasted salsa. Location: Stand 1- Everything’s Bigger in Texas

So, first off, they sell these by the slice in addition to a whole one, which was a game changer. The slice is sold for $6 and the whole thing is $30. The slice was perfectly filling for one person. But if you got a group with you or some kiddos, maybe the whole thing is good to split!

I really enjoyed it! It had good flavor and they didn't go cheap on the meat. It had plenty of substance in it. This is definitely a go-to if you're looking to get something unique that'll fill you up for a good price.

Alright, for the second time in a row, double stack quesadilla won the poll! (This time it wasn’t $1 hot dog night and was on the menu! 😂)



Bonus: To my surprise, the second place item in the poll for the second straight go around, elote on a stick, was graciously provided by the fine FC Dallas folks in the press box! We got it in smaller bite sized portions, which was ideal for me anyway given I just had the quesadilla slice.

Elote on a stick: Fresh corn on the cob smothered in cotija and chipotle mayo, topped with hot sauce and fresh cilantro, served with a fresh lime wedge. Location: Stand 3 – Tex-Mex Q, Stand 9- Tex-Mex Q.

Elote on a stick had all the great flavors you'd expect, but it didn't wow me as much as the hot chicken mac n cheese (seriously, try this if you like spicy food!) or surpass the legend that is the Monster Taco. This one goes in the middle of my rankings of new concession items.

Speaking of that, here's my breakdown of the Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Double Stack Quesadilla Monster Taco Elote on a stick Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Jader Obrian.

Not only did he score the only goal for FC Dallas, but he was very active in winning possession high in the press.

He caused a turnover that sprung a two-on-one fast break with himself and Ferreira in the first half that was promising, but Ferreira was dispossessed in the final third. Obrian was also around the ball more than once for promising scoring opportunities to tie the game in stoppage time.

'Y'all Means All'

In honor of June's Pride Month, FC Dallas chose the Nashville match to be the "Y'all Means All" Night. Fans were treated to a “Peace and Love” theme drone show after the match.

Fans in attendance also received a light-up LED necklace featuring a peace sign that was synced to the post-match “Peace and Love” drone show. A commemorative matchday poster was also available for purchase during the match.

What they said

Injury update

Paul Arriola (right thigh)

Paxton Pomykal (left thigh)

Ema Twumasi (Ankle)

Sebastian Lletget (right thigh)

Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Knee)

Tarik Scott (season ending injury)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas will resume its play from the suspended May 11 match against expansion side, St. Louis CITY. The match was suspended due to severe weather in the area that day.

After that, FC Dallas will take on Portland on June 11 at 9 p.m. CST on Apple TV and FS1.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 9/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12