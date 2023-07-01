Keeping Score: Kamungo, Junqua lift FC Dallas over defending champion LAFC

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, video highlights and more!

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

FC Dallas and LAFC entered the match on similar season trajectories: A hot start followed by a dry spell in the month of June. FC Dallas have lost four of their last five matches, with the lone win coming from the "half game" makeup against St. Louis on June 7.

Defending champion LAFC, similarly, have lost six of their last nine matches after going 11-2-6 in their first 19. In March, FC Dallas went out to Los Angeles and lost, 2-1.

This time, Frisco hosted LAFC for its Military Appreciation Night. Could FC Dallas buzz the tower? Here's how the match played out:

Minutes after the flyover for Military Appreciation Night, I kid you not, there was a bird in the broadcast booth in the press box. Fitting. Now, let's get to the soccer.

FC Dallas seemed to open the match with a goal early, but it was called back for goalie interference. Outside of that moment, the first half was largely controlled by the defending champions. LAFC outshot FC Dallas eight to two and controlled possession 59% to 41%.

Maarten Paes kept the game level with a quality save in the 24th minute.

FC Dallas broke the deadlock in the 56th minute courtesy of a goal by Bernard Kamungo. The kid from Abilene scored his second career goal in his first MLS start. His first career goal came in April, a game-winner against Real Salt Lake.

Bernard Kamungo scores his 2nd career goal in his 1st MLS start. He scored his 1st career goal back in April, a game-winner against RSL. #DTID #SomosFCD pic.twitter.com/QDhAUsCMmu — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 2, 2023

Sam Junqua doubled the lead in the 90th minute with a heck of a strike from the 18-yard box while falling away. LAFC were the better club in a majority of ways on the pitch except the actual scoreboard, and any thought of salvaging a tie was slammed shut by Junqua's snipe from deep.

Sam Junqua with a HECKUVA snipe from deep to slam the door shut on any thought of @LAFC salvaging a point on the road. That’s the what we like to call a DAGGER my friends 🗡️ #DTID #SomosFCD pic.twitter.com/cmWbAq5CwQ — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 2, 2023

FC fit check

Peagle Power.

I told one of my co-workers (who is a massive Rangers fan) when these came out, I love the look of the jerseys on fans and not as part of the full uniform. Maarten Paes is exhibit A. Looks great! Also, Peagle Power for the win on a Rangers win over the Astros!

Peagles on Saturday now? Peagles on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/GrUUa4X5jU — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 1, 2023

Frisco Foodie Fun

Texas caviar won the poll, but they weren't available in their usual spots. Last time there was a theme night, the menu had a shake up. Hint: There was again (wink, keep reading).

So, I traded in the recent savory winners for a sweet one. This was basically a funnel cake but in fry form. Sign me up!

Funnel Sticks with Cherry sauce: Fresh twist on the beloved classic funnel cake with fresh fried funnel cake sticks, topped with powdered sugar and sweet cherry dipping sauce. Location: Stand 5 - Burgers and More, Stand 8 - Heineken Corner.

Loved these! It costs $8 and they were nice, warm and fluffy on the inside with a golden crisp on the outside. Just the right amount of powdered sugar, but I wish there was more cherry sauce to be had. I ran out with about 5-6 sticks to go and I wasn't using too many per stick.

All in all, very solid item to get.

Under 30 mins til kickoff, we’re trying the funnel sticks tonight. The narrow winner (Texas Caviar Salad) wasn’t available tonight. No sweat, these theme nights mix up the menu from time to time.



Trading in savory for some sweet. Funnel cake in fry form? Sign me up! #DTID pic.twitter.com/0OcuxZjCts — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 1, 2023

Lo and behold, there was a shake up in the concessions ... to the tune of new items! I also tried the jerk chicken wings. Fire!

Starting tonight, we have a menu refresh! We've added 9 new items to the offering around the Stadium including Philly Steak Nachos, @CasaMSpice Jerk Chicken Wings, a giant Ice Cream Sandwich, and more! pic.twitter.com/2jbeNxfORb — Toyota Stadium (@ToyotaStadiumTX) July 1, 2023

Here's my breakdown of the Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Double Stack Quesadilla Jerk Chicken Wings Funnel sticks with cherry sauce Monster Taco Elote on a stick Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Bernard Kamungo.

He's one of the best stories in soccer. The Tanzanian refugee who came to Abilene, Texas, and tried out for the FC Dallas academy program continues his storybook ascension. Kamungo filled in valiantly for the club's leading scorer in the attacking third, Jesus Ferreira.

What they said

This section will be updated after the post-game press conference.

Injury update

Paul Arriola (right thigh)

Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Tarik Scott (season ending knee injury)

Jáder Obrian (personal reasons)

José Martínez (knee)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas has a very short turnaround with another MLS match on Tuesday, July 4 against D.C. United.

TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 CST (kickoff at 7:39 p.m.).

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 10/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12