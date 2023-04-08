Keeping Score: Ferreira's 4th lifts FC Dallas over Inter Miami, breaks MLS record

MIAMI — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.
FC Dallas took their talents to Miami for the first time in club history, boasting an undefeated record against them in Frisco (2-1 win in 2021 and 1-1 draw in 2022), and held on amid stoppage time controversy to pick up three massive points on the road. The 1-0 clean sheet for FC Dallas broke a MLS-leading 12-game streak of allowing goals.
FC Dallas improved to 3-2-2 on the season and moved up to fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 11 points.
This is what happened:
In the 15th minute, Inter Miami goalkeeper made back-to-back saves Drake Callender on shots from Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco in the box. Ferreira got FC Dallas on the board first, though, with a doorstep goal in the 26th minute. The goal was Ferreira's team-high fourth of 2023.
Miami dominated possession in the first half 62.5%-37.5%, but FC Dallas kept them from generating quality looks in the final third (only one shot total and one shot on goal). Miami finished the match with more possession (68.9% to 31.1%), but FC Dallas far and away outshot Miami (eight on goal versus three on goal) and had higher expected goals (1.7 to 0.5).
Jesús Jiménez, who made his first start for FC Dallas at striker, played 58 minutes and was subbed out for Sebastian Lletget. Ferreira limped off in the 71st minute and was subbed out for Jáder Obrian.
With eight minutes of stoppage time on the clock, the referee called a foul in the box in the 97th minute. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed the foul and reversed the call on the field.
#DTID Man of the Match
Jesus Ferreira.
His goal gave him 40 in the regular season for his career, making him the youngest player in MLS history to reach that mark. He beat the previous record, once held by Cyle Larin, by five days.
What they said
FC Dallas Head Coach Nico Estévez
Thoughts on the result…
“Playing away is always difficult and generating chances is difficult. I think we did a very good job generating those chances, we were less a possession-based team because we knew we could be more vertical in this game and it worked very well. Drake (Callender, Miami goalkeeper) had an amazing night and kept his team fighting until the last minute to tie.”
On the gameplan to play vertically…
“We saw that Miami is playing with a higher line and there’s space in behind. They’re more aggressive in the pressure and you have to do well to utilize the space they leave behind. In transition, we did a good job not letting them recover and regain their shape. That’s how we managed to create the chances we did. Another side, they have more energy than they had last year. They press more and work really hard as a team. In other games, they control the game very well. It’s about small details, they need to score some of the chances they create to get the confidence up. If they continue with those things I think they’ll be a very difficult team to play against.”
On the formation chance and addition of Jesús Jiménez…
“When the opponent plays with two forwards it’s difficult for the backline to deal with them because the center backs tend to be aggressive. And if we can move them out of their backline to create space in behind, we wanted to be aggressive and have Jesús (Jiménez) as a holding forward we could transition in a different way. I think it helped us a lot.”
FC Dallas Forward Jesús Ferreira
On earning a shutout win…
“It feels amazing, we come on the road to get points in their home. What motivated the team is that we know we will struggle playing away from home but we can always fight to get a result. In the end we got the win and three points in a hard fought match.”
On being the youngest player in the league to score 40 league goals…
“It’s a great recognition but that is something that I did not have in the back of my mind heading into the game. I always say that I want to break records with this team, but I am happy and proud of this team. This group has pushed me and helped me get to that position of where I am now. I am happy to be the holder of that title.”
On the substitution…
“It sucks coming out, especially when it’s something like this. At the end of the day it’s all about the team, and I knew my body wasn’t able to keep going. It was time for the next person to step up and put in that effort as well. I always think of the team before making any decisions that could cost us the game. I will reevaluate this with the trainers later.”
Injury update
No injuries to report. Coach Estevez said Ferreira was fine.
What's next/8 ball prediction
FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium for their fifth home match of the 2023 season to host Real Salt Lake. FC Dallas is 2-1-1 at home in 2023. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 p.m. CST.
"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:
FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.
- Ferreira: 4/12
- Arriola: 0/12
- Velasco: 2/12
