Keeping Score: FC Dallas falls to DC United on Independence Day

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

This was the first meeting between the two clubs in quite some time. The last time FC Dallas and DC United faced each other was back in 2019, a 2-0 win on none other than July 4. FC Dallas entered the match with an eight-game unbeaten streak at home against DC United, dating back to September 2007.

In their last 11 matches prior to Tuesday's match, DC United had only won three games (3-5-3).

FC Dallas lit up the sky with fireworks and a drone show for their Military Appreciation Night win over LAFC on Saturday. Let's see how Independence Day went:

There wasn't a ton of action in the final third for either team in the first half. A lot of the play was stuck in the midfield. There were four shots total in the first half: Three for FC Dallas and one for DC United. Only one of those four were on goal, a shot from Abilene's own Bernard Kamungo, who scored in the last match.

The match was tied 0-0 after 45 minutes.

Mid-way through the second half, Kamungo got knocked in mid-air and took a hard fall. He laid on the ground for an extended period of time and was substituted out minutes later.

In the 72nd minute, Taxi Fountas found the back of the net to give DC United a 1-0 lead.

In the 88th minute, FC Dallas broke away on an odd man counter attack after a turnover. The chance led to a right-footed shot by Jader Obrian that sailed just high of the goal. In stoppage time, a right-footed volley from Tsiki Ntsabeleng rang the cross bar.

After the nine minutes of added stoppage time, FC Dallas was not able to find the equalizer, falling 1-0.

an extra patriotic fit pic.twitter.com/xtrabkLV0T — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 4, 2023

Frisco Foodie Fun

On Saturday, I became privy that Toyota Stadium had nine new items on the menu ... just in time because I was running out of new options in the preseason list. I gandered at the list and the first review was clear: the Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger.

You can find this burger at Stand 5 in the southeast corner of the stadium. It costs $14 plus tax.

It comes stacked with two patties with melted cheese on top of each, and topped with a homemade cherry pepper relish. This is an excellent choice for some matchday grub. The cherry pepper relish was sweet with the tiniest bit of kick. Just enough flavor to give your taste buds a little "hello."

It was nice and filling. I'd definitely recommend trying it.

🚨 New @ToyotaStadiumTX item 🚨



Among the 9 new items at @FCDallas matches: Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger 🍔



📍: Stand 5 - Burgers & Chef's Kitchen

💵: $14



CC: @FootyScran / @SportScran https://t.co/sPvnmXUwlC pic.twitter.com/WLjW7YSANM — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 4, 2023

Here's my breakdown of the Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger. Double Stack Quesadilla Jerk Chicken Wings Funnel sticks with cherry sauce Monster Taco Elote on a stick Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Jader Obrian.

After missing the last match, Obrian returned to the lineup as the most dangerous player in the attack for FC Dallas. He was also key dropping deep to connect passes to the other attacking players.

His effort on the defensive side of the ball also helped generate possession.

What they said

Injury update

Paul Arriola (right thigh)

Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Tarik Scott (season ending knee injury)

José Martínez (knee)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas ends its three-game stretch in seven days with a Saturday, July 8 match against the Colorado Rapids.

TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 8:30 CST (kickoff at 8:39 p.m.).

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 10/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12