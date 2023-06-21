Keeping Score: Ferreira-less FC Dallas fall to Austin in Copa Tejas match

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, video highlights and more!

AUSTIN, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

In yet another Texas rivalry which FC Dallas has dominated since its inception (four wins, two ties and one loss in three seasons), the Toros made the shortest road trip of their season to the state's capital, Austin. FC Dallas and Austin FC squared off just a little over a month ago in mid-May, where FC Dallas left Q2 Stadium with three points.

Wednesday's match was the second of three matchups between the clubs in 2023, with Austin coming to Frisco later this season in August. Since these two last played, FC Dallas has gone 2-3-2 (win-loss-tie) and Austin FC has gone 3-4-0.

The game's start time was already moved from 7:30 p.m. local time to 8:30 p.m. due to excessive heat warnings in Texas, but it got delayed even further due to thunderstorms in the area. The game eventually began at 10:07 p.m.

Here's how it shook out in Austin:

Austin FC took the early lead in the 17th minute after Jon Gallagher crossed the ball into the box, and it trickled to Ethan Finlay. The winger finished it home for the first goal of the game.

Diego Fagundez added another goal to extend Austin's lead in the first half. After Maarten Paes punched out a cross, Fagundez caught Paes off his line and chipped a shot into the net from outside the 18-yard box.

In the 58th minute, Gyasi Zardes continued the scoring for Austin, making it 3-0. The goal came on a connection from Julio Cascante to Nick Lima, who then found Zardes on a diagonal run through the FC Dallas back line.

With the loss, FC Dallas has lost four of their last five matches and have won three of their last 10 matches.

FC fit check

Business trip model again. We've seen the uniform look before from the team on road trips. Comfy. Cool. Casual.

Frisco Foodie Fun

Here's my breakdown of the Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Double Stack Quesadilla Monster Taco Elote on a stick Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Maarten Paes.

While he did concede XX goals, Paes made numerous highlight reel saves that kept the result from being even worse. The FC Dallas keeper entered the match third in MLS in save percentage, and he showed again he's a top tier goalkeeper in the league.

What they said

Injury update

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (quad)

OUT: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Knee sprain)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

OUT: José Martínez (knock)

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas has a nine-day break before taking on defending champion LAFC at home on July 1. FC Dallas lost to LAFC earlier this season on the road in Los Angeles, 2-1.

TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 CST (kickoff at 7:39 p.m.).

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 10/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12