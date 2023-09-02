Keeping Score: Arriola scores 1st goal of season, helping FC Dallas to home draw

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, video highlights and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

FC Dallas and Atlanta United have split their all-time series with two wins each. The last time Atlanta came to Frisco, they lost to FC Dallas 3-2 in 2018. Both clubs entered Saturday night's match coming off of a loss.

FC Dallas fell to the Western Conference's top seed thus far, St. Louis CITY, while Atlanta lost its last match to the Eastern Conference's top club, FC Cincinnati.

Jesus Ferreira returned to the starting lineup after missing two straight matches due to illness. Goalkeeper Maarten Paes was missing due to the red card he received in the previous match.

Ferreira's impact was immediately felt, as he fought off a tackle along the endline and fed a ball across the box to Paul Arriola, who slotted home the opening goal in the 3rd minute. It was Arriola's first goal of the season and also the first time he had scored since Oct. 9, 2022 against Sporting KC.

Arriola celebrated the goal by tucking the soccer ball under his jersey to honor the recent birth of his child.

Ferreira immediately shows his impact upon his return. Finds @PaulArriola for his 1st goal this season, and 1st since Oct. 9, 2022 against Sporting KC, per @FCDallas officials #DTID pic.twitter.com/ePrL1tONmq — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 3, 2023

Giorgos Giakoumakis knotted things up just before the break, rising up on a ball crossed into the box and headed it to the far right post. It marked his 13th goal of the season (tied for first in the league) for Atlanta United. Thiago Almada was credited with the assist, his 13th as well, respectively.

A common connection for Atlanta … Almada to Giakoumakis. 1-1 in Frisco. #DTID pic.twitter.com/XRRACeIlrs — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 3, 2023

While Atlanta dominated possession in the first half (63%), FC Dallas had much better chances in the final third, which contributed to their 1.49 xG. Atlanta's xG in the first half was only 0.28.

In the 57th minute, Saba Lobjanidze bent a shot into the far left post and in to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead.

Saba Lobjanidze bends it in the far post to give Atlanta the 2-1 lead. #DTID



pic.twitter.com/sDd2ZttQbW — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 3, 2023

Bernard Kamungo tied up the game again minutes later in the 62nd. It was his fourth goal of the season. Kamungo was injured on the play and had to be taken off on a stretcher. Eugene Ansah subbed on for Kamungo.

Bernard Kamungo flicks the ball over the keeper to tie the match again. Kamungo got injured on the play and had to be stretchered off. Eugene Ansah subbed on for Bernie. #DTID pic.twitter.com/MXo6tY9tRv — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) September 3, 2023

It seemed as if Ferreira snagged his second assist of the match, picking out Marco Farfan in the box to give FC Dallas a 3-2 lead in the 76th minute. After VAR review, however, the goal was disallowed.

In the end, it was a 2-2 draw for Retro Night. One point goes to FC Dallas in the standings.

Frisco Foodie Fun

To be honest, I had a really long day covering TCU's loss to Colorado before coming into this match, so I wasn't able to snag food to review. It is what it is.

In the meantime, check out all the new mid-season additions here.

Here's my breakdown of the Toyota Stadium new concession rankings this season:

Hot Chicken Mac N Cheese Double Patty Cherry Pepper Relish Burger. Double Stack Quesadilla Jerk Chicken Wings Funnel sticks with cherry sauce Monster Taco Elote on a stick Vegan tenders Birria Grilled Cheese

#DTID Man of the Match

Jesus Ferreira.

It's so clear how much more dangerous the attack is when he's in the lineup. He generated the first goal for Arriola, and nearly grabbed the second assist before VAR took it away. His presence on the field draws defenders and helps open up others. Frisco's No. 9 was a welcoming sight back on the pitch.

What they said

This section will be updated after the post-game press conference.

Injury update

Bernard Kamungo: Sprained AC joint

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas takes on Seattle Sounders next on Saturday, Sept. 16. They'll host the Sounders at Toyota Stadium with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on MLS Season Pass.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

At the beginning of the season, I said FC Dallas would have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco. At this point, it looks like I'll only get one of the three correct.

Ferreira: 10/12

Arriola: 1/12

Velasco: 2/12