Keeping Score: FC Dallas draw with Vancouver Whitecaps after own goal

FRISCO, Texas — Welcome to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

With "Keeping Score," throughout the 2023 season, we're striving to bring you complete FC Dallas match day coverage, covering everything from the game itself, to the food, to the fans that make the game so great, our "Becky G forecast" (yes, really) and everything in between in a fun, digestible way.

FCD returned to its winning form last week, lighting up the goal (and the sky) on 80s night against the LA Galaxy, 3-1.

I watched this road match from the comfort of my own home using the MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+. Here's how it went:

So, Vancouver has had FC Dallas' number in recent past, winning the last three matchups, but the Toros struck first early on into the match.

Center backs Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha connected for a goal in the 4th minute. WATCH:

In the 34th minute, FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola -- attempting to clear a deflection in the box -- scored an own goal to tie the match 1-1. FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes kept his team in the game by not allowing a go-ahead goal seconds before the halftime whistle.

FC Dallas dominated possession (57%-44%) in the match, but the Whitecaps found a way to survive the rush from the Toros. The match was very competitive in the second half, but neither side could execute in the final third of the field. Sergio Córdova nearly missed a cross to give Vancouver the lead with a minute left in the match.

In the end, each team left with one point in the standings. FC Dallas moves to 1-1-1 and Vancouver remains winless in 2023 with a 0-2-1 record.

FC fit check

The club kept it all business on this international road trip.

(Not) Frisco Foodie Fun

Instead of not doing this section at all for the road match, I decided to be adventurous and try something that is popular online. My childhood best friend (and best man from my wedding) suggested this: a Big Mac from McDonald's ... but replace the meat patties for fish patties.

I got quite the reaction when I ordered it.

"Uh ... OK," was the response I got.

I wasn't sure how to feel about it going in, but don't knock it 'til you try it! It's actually not that bad. With that said ... I'd much rather gave some concession food from an FC Dallas match.

(Not) Frisco Foodie Fun: Obviously we aren’t at Toyota Stadium today … so there isn’t a concession to review. But for the sake of the fun, s/o to my guy @JohnRech8 for suggesting this Matchday 3 meal: Big Mac but sub the meat for 🐟 Patties



Not sure how it feel 😅👀 #DTID pic.twitter.com/A8eFZX9NEi — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) March 11, 2023

#DTID Man of the Match

Sebastien Ibeagha.

He set the tone with the opening goal, nearly scored another with a header off the post and stopped numerous runs in transition. Contributions from the backline on the scoresheet are few and far between, and his production helped the club get the result. Also, it was his first MLS goal in his 97th appearance.

Central defense was a big proponent of the match for FC Dallas, and Ibeagha played a big part in the effort.

What they said

Injury update

Becky G forecast match score

Each week, I'll rate the entire match day with one cumulative score of 1 through 5 "Becky Gs."

Matchday Three gets 2.5 Becky G's . FC Dallas shot themselves in the foot and gave away two points. The kryptonite that is Vancouver continues, extending their unbeaten streak to eight in a row, dating back to September 2008.

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas returns home to host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, March 18. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 p.m. Ticket information: Attend the game and buy tickets here.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 2/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 1/12