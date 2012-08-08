FC Dallas playoff picture: A look at the club's possibility for a 2022 MLS Cup run

The road to the MLS Cup starts the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16. Here's a look at the FC Dallas playoff picture.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — The Major Soccer League (MLS) season is wrapping up, and FC Dallas is in prime position to make a run at the MLS Cup.

After missing the playoffs in 2021, FC Dallas has resurged toward the top of the Western Conference, currently sitting in the No. 4 spot in the standings.

The top seven teams from each conference will qualify for the playoffs. The playoff-bound teams are bolded in the list below, but could be subject to change until a team clinches its spot (those teams are denoted with a "x").

Here is a look at the MLS Western Conference standings, as of Aug. 30 (records below are labeled: wins-losses-ties. Wins are awarded 3 pts, ties are 1 pt and losses are 0):

x - LAFC – 57 pts (18-6-3) Austin FC – 51 pts (15-6-6) Minnesota United FC – 44 pts (13-9-5) FC Dallas – 43 pts (11-8-10) Nashville SC – 39 pts (10-9-9), +5 goal differential Real Salt Lake – 39 pts (10-8-9), -1 goal differential LA Galaxy – 37 pts (11-11-4) Portland – 36 pts (8-8-12) Vancouver – 34 pts (9-12-7) Seattle – 33 pts (10-14-3) Colorado – 32 pts (8-11-8) Sporting KC – 29 pts (8-15-5) San Jose – 27 pts (6-12-9) Houston – 26 pts (7-15-5)

For a look at the Eastern Conference standings, click here.

Will FC Dallas host a home game in the playoffs?

Spots two through four will host a home game in the first round of the playoffs, with the No. 1 team securing a first-round bye. As it stands, yes, FC Dallas will host a playoff game at Toyota Stadium in the first round. Their first round opponent is still to be determined.

The first round of playoff matchups will be held the weekend of Oct. 15 and Oct. 16. Teams will compete in a single elimination tournament until the Western Conference and Eastern Conference champions square off in the MLS Cup, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5.

Teams will look to unseat the 2021 defending champions, New York City FC.