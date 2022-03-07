FC Dallas shuts out Eastern Conference leader Philadelphia Union

“The play before I talked to Paul (Arriola) and any time that he’s on a breakaway, the defenders always run towards their goal and leave the top of the box open," Ferreira said. "I always want to come late to support him and that’s exactly what he did. He read the play and waited for me to get there and I just took a touch and hit it.”

“To be honest with you it's something we've been doing all year you know, it's just part of our system. Trying to get behind the opposing team obviously, tonight it helped us a little more because we knew their full backs we're gonna have to release. For us it is nothing new. It's just continually doing it," Arriola said. "Often times I'm making that run and not getting the ball because the fullbacks are following me, but it's consistent movement. Putting Seba (Sebastian Lletget) in there has helped a lot obviously, he knows exactly what to do to be a part of that and I thought Ema (Twumasi) had a tremendous game. I think our right side has really been moving in the right direction, that chemistry amongst all of us and Jesús has been great, and you have guys like Alan (Velasco) and Paxton (Pomykal) who are just dominating the left side of the field. So really, really happy with the all-around chemistry.”