We interviewed the father and son who went viral for enjoying the 'FC Dallas Monster Taco'

DALLAS — Imagine going to a soccer game, enjoying some concession-stand delicacies and witnessing a high-stakes penalty shootout win on a Monday night.

Then you see yourself plastered all over the internet, going viral because of the pregame meal you enjoyed.

That's this week's reality for two FC Dallas fans.

Minutes before kickoff, the FOX broadcast cut to a shot of a young man sitting next to his father as he chowed down on a Texas-sized taco dubbed the "monster taco."

"Oh my God... oh everything is bigger in Texas," the FOX commentators said "Wow! That's in a pizza box!"

The "monster taco" debuted this season at Toyota Stadium. It's a 12-inch crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded barbacoa, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream and hot sauce. It's only available at Vaqueros (located at Stands 3 & 9).

The video of the father and son eating their taco on video has been viewed more than 2 million times.

WFAA spoke with that viral duo seen enjoying the "monster taco" – Frisco residents Jorge Velazquez, 48, and Ivan Velazquez, 20 – to learn more about how they're handling their viral fame.

Jorge and Ivan said they have been FC Dallas fans since 2009, and that they were season ticket-holders for nearly three years. The playoff match they attended Monday was actually their first match of the season -- and they weren't just hungry for a FC Dallas win, but showed up to the game actually hungry, too.

"Man, I was just hungry," Ivan Velazquez said when WFAA spoke to him Friday afternoon. "I saw it at the top... 'monster taco,' and I was like, 'I'll give it a shot.' The lady, she was like, 'You want the monster taco?!' And then she brought it out, and it was freakin' huge!"

As Ivan and Jorge made their way back to their seats, other spectators gawked at the the colossal concession creation.

Jorge and Ivan didn't realize their pre-game meal had gone viral until receiving a text mid-match from friends.

"I get this text from a co-worker at work and he goes, 'Are you at the stadium right now?'," Jorge told WFAA. "And I'm like, 'Yeah?', and he goes 'your son... y'all's video is going viral.' And sure enough..."

Jorge and Ivan said that, since the video was posted, they've gotten messages from family, friends and co-workers -- and they all want to "talk-o" about their internet fame.

FC Dallas went on to defeat Minnesota United FC in a penalty shootout on Monday.

They'll travel to Austin on Sunday, Oct. 23 to take on Austin FC in the second round.