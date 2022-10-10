FC Dallas embracing 'new competition, new slate' as they host Minnesota United FC in MLS Cup Playoffs

Here is everything you need to know about Monday's match.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is set to host Minnesota United FC in the first round of the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday, Oct. 17 at Toyota Stadium and it'll be the first home playoff match since Oct. 31, 2018 when the club hosted the Portland Timbers.

FC Dallas finished the 2022 regular season with 53 points, 20 more than the club achieved in the 2021 season. Twenty points is the largest year-over-year improvement in club history, besting the 14-point improvement from the 1998 to 1999 season, according to the club.

If you’re not already a fan, and not familiar with the MLS, no worries – we have this guide to hopping on the bandwagon and representing the DFW. You can learn more about the coach, the team and everything #DTID! (check out the link if you don't know what that means)

Opponent: Minnesota United FC, No. 6 seed in the Western Conference

Time, Date, Place: 8:30 p.m. CST on Oct. 17 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco

TV: FS1 / FOX Deportes / TSN / TVA Sports

Series this season: 1-1; FC Dallas won 3-0 in Minnesota, MNUFC won 2-1 in Frisco

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez told WFAA that with the postseason starting, everything they accomplished in the regular season is in the rearview mirror. He said it's a "new competition," a new slate and everyone starts over at 0-0.

Asked @FCDallas HC Nico Estévez about momentum heading into the playoffs. His response: clean slate. New competition. #MNUFC made the playoffs and his team cannot overestimate them, despite losing 4 of their last 6 in regular season. #DTID enters with 3-1-1 in their last 5. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/rrzmcyFyzY — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) October 12, 2022

Estévez added that his team cannot underestimate the Loons despite Minnesota's record recently (four losses in last six matches).

"We made the playoff and they made the playoff," Estévez said. "They have the experience also."

Estévez said it doesn't matter that his club won on the road or lost at home, but added they'll still watch the film from those matches and take aspects from each to apply to Monday's game plan.

The potential success for FC Dallas will be predicated on their three-headed monster on offense: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco. Nobody else on the roster outside of these three has more than three goals this season. FC Dallas will be fueled by its front three.