$3 beers and $1 hot dogs? Star Wars drone light show? Here's a look at FC Dallas' July themed nights

FRISCO, Texas — If you're looking for things to do this July, FC Dallas fans can frolic to Frisco for one of July's many themed nights!

Frisco's MLS club announced Friday its slate of promotions and theme nights for the month, which include multiple fireworks shows and some grub deals.

July 4: FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami CF – Independence Day celebration

FC Dallas opens its July slate with a match on Monday, July 4, against Eastern Conference opponent Inter Miami CF. After the match, fans can enjoy a fireworks show. The first 10,000 guests entering Toyota Stadium will receive an LED beaded necklace that will light up in sync with the fireworks show’s music.

July 13: FC Dallas vs. NYCFC – 3 Points Wednesday

The first 3 Points Wednesday night of 2022 is Wednesday, July 13 when FC Dallas hosts the defending MLS Cup champions, New York City FC. The Wednesday night party features $3 beers and $1 hot dogs throughout Toyota Stadium, club officials said.

July 16: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC – I-35 Rivalry / Texas Derby continues

The Texas Derby continues in mid-July when Austin FC comes up to DFW after drawing in Austin, 2-2. For this match, all Pepsi products will be available for $1, and the first 5,000 guests to enter Toyota Stadium will receive a multi-use headwear item that fans can wear as a headband, beanie or ponytail holder.

FC Dallas is also offering a special Fan of the Match package while supplies last. The first 1,500 fans who purchase a Fan of the Match offer through this link at FCDallasTickets.com will receive a complimentary FC Dallas straw hat created in the style of FC Dallas’ Michelob ULTRA Man of the Match hats awarded to the player of the game after every FC Dallas victory.

July 30: FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy – Star Wars Night

The LA Galaxy, who are kind of from far, far away, will challenge the force of FC Dallas for Star Wars night.

The first 9,000 fans who enter Toyota Stadium will receive a special Star Wars LED light-up giveaway. Then, after the match, fans can enjoy a fireworks show and drone light show set to Star Wars-themed music.

FC Dallas is also offering a special Paul Arriola/Jedi bobblehead while supplies last to the first 5,000 guests who purchase a ticket to the match through this link at FCDallasTickets.com.

Catch FC Dallas for the rest of the season

Entering its July slate, FC Dallas sits fourth in the Western Conference standings with 26 points. Tickets for the remainder of the 2022 season can be purchased at FCDallasTickets.com. For the latest FC Dallas news, follow WFAA digital producer Paul Livengood on Twitter.