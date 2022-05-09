FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira tops MLS 22 Under 22 list

This is the second year in a row where an FC Dallas player topped the list. In 2021, Ricardo Pepi was ranked No. 1.

FRISCO, Texas — For the second straight season, a FC Dallas striker has topped the MLS 22 Under 22 list.

The voting panel was comprised of MLSsoccer.com staff, members of the MLS player department and external media. Voters were asked to rank their Top-22 players in order based on technical, tactical, physical and potential abilities.

Jesús Ferreira was ranked No. 1 on the 2022 list, one year after Ricardo Pepi took the top honors. Ferreira was ranked No.9 on the 2021 list. It is also Ferreira's fourth-straight season making the list.

"Welcome to the top, Jesús. After signing a Young Designated Player deal with FC Dallas last offseason, a first-of-its-kind extension for a homegrown player, Ferreira has entered an entirely new stratosphere during the 2022 season. He’s the league’s top domestic scorer with 18 goals and five assists, form that’s made him a virtual lock for the United States’ World Cup-bound squad at a position that’s craved stability," MLS.com experts wrote. "The son of former MLS MVP and Colombian international playmaker David Ferreira (2010 winner), Jesús has become a bonafide star, even sporting the captain’s armband for his boyhood club at times. Whether his future lies in MLS or abroad, it’s been a remarkable rise for a player who first turned pro in November 2016."

Not too much further down the list, Alan Velasco ranked No. 7 on the 2022 rankings. So far this season, Velasco has scored six goals and dished out six assists in 25 matches. Velasco has earned MLS Team of the Week honors twice and Team of the Week bench honors twice, as well.

Ferreira's performance this season in the MLS and in exhibition matches for the U.S. men's national team has made him a favorite to make the World Cup roster this fall in Qatar.