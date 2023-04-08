Keeping Score: Ferreira's 4th lifts FC Dallas over Inter Miami, breaks MLS record

We've got your one-stop shop for FC Dallas match coverage! Match analysis, post-game comments and more!

MIAMI — Welcome back to Keeping Score: Your complete FC Dallas match day experience.

FC Dallas took their talents to Miami for the first time in club history, boasting an undefeated record against them (2-1 win in 2021 and 1-1 draw in 2022), and held on amid stoppage time controversy to pick up three massive points on the road. The clean sheet for FC Dallas broke a MLS-leading 12 game streak of allowing goals.

FC Dallas improved to 3-2-2 on the season and moved up to fourth place in the Western Conference standings with 11 points.

This is what happened:

In the 15th minute, Inter Miami goalkeeper made back-to-back saves Drake Callender on shots from Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco in the box. Ferreira got FC Dallas on the board first with a doorstep goal in the 26th minute. The goal was Ferreira's team-high fourth of 2023.

Miami dominated possession in the first half 62.5%-37.5%, but FC Dallas kept them from generating quality looks in the final third (only one shot total and one shot on goal).

Jesús Jiménez, who made his first start for FC Dallas at striker, played 58 minutes and was subbed out for Sebastian Lletget. Ferreira limped off in the 71st minute and was subbed out for Jáder Obrian.

With eight minutes of stoppage time on the clock, the referee called a foul in the box in the 97th minute. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) reviewed the foul and reversed the call on the field.

#DTID Man of the Match

Jesus Ferreira.

His goal gave him 40 in the regular season for his career, making him the youngest player in MLS history to reach that mark. He beat the previous record, once held by Cyle Larin, by five days.

What they said

Injury update

What's next/8 ball prediction

FC Dallas returns to Toyota Stadium for their fifth home match of the 2023 season to host Real Salt Lake. FC Dallas is 2-1-1 at home in 2023. TV information: Apple TV+ – MLS Season Pass – 7:30 p.m. CST.

"8 ball" bold prediction tracker:

FC Dallas will have three players score 12-plus goals this season: Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Alan Velasco.

Ferreira: 4/12

Arriola: 0/12

Velasco: 2/12