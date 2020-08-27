FC Dallas-Colorado Rapid match among games postponed Wednesday over Jacob Blake shooting

What started with a boycott by Milwaukee Bucks players, turned into a national protest among professional athletes Wednesday.

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas is among the teams who won't be taking to the pitch, court, or field on Wednesday in response the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.

Dallas was supposed to be facing off against the Colorado Rapids in Frisco, but the team confirmed the match has been postponed.

This isn't the first time FC Dallas has brought attention to issues of racial injustice.

Earlier in August, prior to a match against Nashville SC, players from both teams took a knee during the national anthem. They were met with boos from some fans.

On Wednesday, games were also postponed in the NBA, MLB and WNBA. It started when players from the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their game.

Soon the rest of the NBA playoff games were postponed, and teams from the MLB and WNBA joined in the protest.

On Friday evening, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told WFAA he would support his team if they chose to protest as well.

The Mavericks are slated to play game six of their series against the Clippers on Thursday night.