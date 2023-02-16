Burn baby burn: FC Dallas unveils new kit for 2023 season

The new "Burn Baby Burn" kit will serve as the club's secondary kit for the 2023 and 2024 seasons and pays homage to the team's original name: Dallas Burn.

FRISCO, Texas — Light the match. Burn baby burn.

FC Dallas is sparking old flames with its newest kit, titled the Burn Baby Burn kit, an homage to the club's original name: the Dallas Burn. FC Dallas is one of the 10 original MLS clubs when the league launched in 1996. At the time, the club was called the Dallas Burn, but changed its name to FC Dallas after the 2005 season.

“This is a great kit,” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. “It’s a nod to the 90’s and the Dallas Burn. I cannot wait to see our players wear this uniform. I know it will be a hit with our fans."

The "Burn Baby Burn" kit, unveiled Thursday by the club, will serve as the secondary kit for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. It features flames across the front of the jersey as well as the sleeves and shoulders, with the head and neck of a black horse shooting flames out of its mouth on the back of the jersey's neck. The horse is a part of the original Dallas Burn’s logo with the flame being an enduring symbol that has been a constant theme in all iterations of the Dallas franchise’s logos with the current bull logo featuring a stylized flame on its forehead, FC Dallas officials said.

The jersey itself is white with a red trim along the sides, highlighted by black panels under the arms.

“It’s amazing to have a throwback kit," FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira said. "The colors are nice. We’re going with the white and black, so it gives a bit of a throwback vibe, especially with the Burn logo on the back. The details are really nice and I’m excited to wear it this year.”

JUST IN: @FCDallas unveils its "Burn Baby Burn" kit, a tribute to the club's roots as one of the original 10 @MLS franchises back in 1996 as the Dallas Burn. It will serve as the club's secondary kit for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. #DTID pic.twitter.com/62WkbAHMl2 — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) February 16, 2023

The Burn Baby Burn jersey will primarily be paired with black shorts and socks for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, according to the club.

Take a look at the Burn Baby Burn kit here:

PHOTOS: FC Dallas unveils 'Burn Baby Burn' kit for 2023, 2024 seasons 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

“It’s fire, it’s sick," FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal said. "I like it a lot. I like how we’re paying homage to our roots as a club. I’m honored to represent that and wear that jersey this year. I’ve always loved retro kits, throwback kits. In soccer, we don’t get to see those as much as other sports where they might have a game where they wear a one-off kit. It’s really cool for us to be able to do that for this entire year and have a whole kit for that. I’m glad we decided to go this route."

The Burn Baby Burn kit design also includes an LH patch at the base of the left hem on the front of the jersey, honoring Lamar Hunt and his legacy on professional soccer in Dallas-Fort Worth and the United States.

UT Southwestern serves as the club's front-of-jersey sponsor.

Fans can purchase an authentic Burn Baby Burn jersey as well as other items from the Burn Baby Burn collection at Soccer90.com, FCDFanShop.com and the MLS store.