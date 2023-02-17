FC Dallas to face Houston Dynamo in final preseason match ahead of 2023 MLS season

The club and front office enter the 2023 season with confidence of making a deeper run at the MLS Cup, just one year removed from a return to the playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas enters its final preseason match against the Houston Dynamo on Saturday after posting a 1-1-1 record overseas in Spain.

FC Dallas fell to Barcelona S.C. (Ecuador), 1-0, on Jan. 25, played to a scoreless draw with Sweden’s Malmö FF on Feb. 3 and beat Hammarby IF, 1-0, on Feb. 8. Head coach Nico Estévez said the preseason trip to Spain was useful in the sense that it allowed the club to experiment and try new tactics without having to worry about other MLS teams scouting them.

"You can try things you think can work for you this coming season and you're not worried about someone spying you and seeing what you're doing," Estévez said.

Estévez added that these other teams overseas do the same thing against his club and try certain things they'd like to work on, which proposes many different looks for the team to react and adjust to on the fly.

Estévez said all three teams showed good compactness in their play, forcing his players to play in tighter spaces.

"There was a lot of good things we learned from these three games," Estévez said. "Now we have to use all the things we learned against teams in our league like Houston."

The preseason match Saturday will be the final outing before the club opens its season against Minnesota United FC on Feb. 25.

The club and front office enter the season with confidence of making a deeper run at the MLS Cup, one year removed from a return to the playoffs. In January before the club made its preseason trip to Spain, club owner Dan Hunt praised the team's structure and roster makeup.

There will be some notable players not with the club in 2023, including longtime defender Matt Hedges and forward Franco Jara. Notable offseason signings include: former LAFC defender Sebastien Ibeagha, former Deportivo Cali forward José Mulato Palacios, former HNK Gorica defender Amet Korça and Cruzeiro defender Geovane Jesus.

FC Dallas also called up one of its academy products, Tarik Scott, in November. Scott, unfortunately, will miss the 2023 season due to an ACL and LCL tear, Estévez announced Thursday. Estévez said Scott will have surgery on Feb. 21 and his estimated recovery timetable was nine to 12 months.

5 FC Dallas matches to look out for:

Feb. 25: Season opener against Minnesota United FC

March 25: Headed to LA to take on reigning champs, LAFC

May 6: Welcome to DFW, St. Louis CITY SC

Aug. 26: Austin FC comes to Frisco

Sept. 30: Final Texas Derby match of season: Houston Dynamo

For a look at the entire season schedule, click here.