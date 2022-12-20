FC Dallas releases schedule for 2023 season

FRISCO, Texas — We know who FC Dallas will be playing next season.
The Frisco-based MLS club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. FC Dallas is coming off a return to the playoffs in 2022. After a drama-filled first-round penalty shootout win against Minnesota United FC 1-1 (5-4).
The 2022 season ended the following week in the Western Conference semifinals against Austin FC.
Some highlights of the schedule include: opening the season against Minnesota United FC, opening the Texas Derby against Houston Dynamo on Saturday, playing Austin FC three times, May 20, the first-ever meeting with expansion side St. Louis CITY SC and hosting defending champion LAFC on Saturday, July 1.
Here is a look at the 2023 season schedule for FC Dallas:
February
- Feb. 25: vs. Minnesota United FC
March
- March 4: vs. LA Galaxy
- March 11: @ Vancouver
- March 18: vs. Sporting KC
- March 25: @ LAFC
April
- April 1: vs. Portland
- April 8: @ Inter Miami CF
- April 15: vs. Real Salt Lake
- April 22: @ New York City FC
- April 30: @ Minnesota United
May
- May 6: vs. St. Louis CITY SC
- May 13: @ Austin FC
- May 17: vs. Vancouver
- May 20: vs. Houston Dynamo
- May 27: @ San Jose
- May 31: @ Sporting KC
June
- June 3: vs. Nashville SC
- June 11: @ Portland
- June 21: @ Austin FC
July
- July 1: vs. LAFC
- July 4: vs. D.C. United
- July 8: @ Colorado
- July 15: @ Seattle
August
- Aug. 20: @ Philadelphia
- Aug. 26: vs. Austin FC
- Aug. 30: @ St. Louis CITY SC
September
- Sept. 2: vs. Atlanta
- Sept. 20: @ Real Salt Lake
- Sept. 23: vs. Columbus
- Sept. 30: @ Houston Dynamo
For a full look at the 2023 season, click here.
The 2023 MLS season is set to begin on on Feb. 25, 2023.
More FC Dallas coverage: