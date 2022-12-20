FC Dallas releases schedule for 2023 season

FC Dallas made the playoffs in 2022 and were eliminated in the second round by Austin FC.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRISCO, Texas — We know who FC Dallas will be playing next season.

The Frisco-based MLS club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. FC Dallas is coming off a return to the playoffs in 2022. After a drama-filled first-round penalty shootout win against Minnesota United FC 1-1 (5-4).

The 2022 season ended the following week in the Western Conference semifinals against Austin FC.

Some highlights of the schedule include: opening the season against Minnesota United FC, opening the Texas Derby against Houston Dynamo on Saturday, playing Austin FC three times, May 20, the first-ever meeting with expansion side St. Louis CITY SC and hosting defending champion LAFC on Saturday, July 1.

Here is a look at the 2023 season schedule for FC Dallas:

February

Feb. 25: vs. Minnesota United FC

March

March 4: vs. LA Galaxy

March 11: @ Vancouver

March 18: vs. Sporting KC

March 25: @ LAFC

April

April 1: vs. Portland

April 8: @ Inter Miami CF

April 15: vs. Real Salt Lake

April 22: @ New York City FC

April 30: @ Minnesota United

May

May 6: vs. St. Louis CITY SC

May 13: @ Austin FC

May 17: vs. Vancouver

May 20: vs. Houston Dynamo

May 27: @ San Jose

May 31: @ Sporting KC

June

June 3: vs. Nashville SC

June 11: @ Portland

June 21: @ Austin FC

July

July 1: vs. LAFC

July 4: vs. D.C. United

July 8: @ Colorado

July 15: @ Seattle

August

Aug. 20: @ Philadelphia

Aug. 26: vs. Austin FC

Aug. 30: @ St. Louis CITY SC

September

Sept. 2: vs. Atlanta

Sept. 20: @ Real Salt Lake

Sept. 23: vs. Columbus

Sept. 30: @ Houston Dynamo

We tried really hard, so please don’t be mean.



Watch every match on @AppleTV MLS Season Pass. pic.twitter.com/6aMGo8AW9a — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) December 20, 2022

For a full look at the 2023 season, click here.

The 2023 MLS season is set to begin on on Feb. 25, 2023.