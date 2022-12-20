x
FC Dallas releases schedule for 2023 season

FC Dallas made the playoffs in 2022 and were eliminated in the second round by Austin FC.

FRISCO, Texas — We know who FC Dallas will be playing next season. 

The Frisco-based MLS club released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday. FC Dallas is coming off a return to the playoffs in 2022. After a drama-filled first-round penalty shootout win against Minnesota United FC 1-1 (5-4).

The 2022 season ended the following week in the Western Conference semifinals against Austin FC

Some highlights of the schedule include: opening the season against Minnesota United FC, opening the Texas Derby against Houston Dynamo on Saturday, playing Austin FC three times, May 20, the first-ever meeting with expansion side St. Louis CITY SC and hosting defending champion LAFC on Saturday, July 1.

Here is a look at the 2023 season schedule for FC Dallas:

February

  • Feb. 25: vs. Minnesota United FC

March

  • March 4: vs. LA Galaxy
  • March 11: @ Vancouver
  • March 18: vs. Sporting KC
  • March 25: @ LAFC

April

  • April 1: vs. Portland
  • April 8: @ Inter Miami CF
  • April 15: vs. Real Salt Lake
  • April 22: @ New York City FC
  • April 30: @ Minnesota United 

May

  • May 6: vs. St. Louis CITY SC
  • May 13: @ Austin FC
  • May 17: vs. Vancouver
  • May 20: vs. Houston Dynamo
  • May 27: @ San Jose
  • May 31: @ Sporting KC

June

  • June 3: vs. Nashville SC
  • June 11: @ Portland
  • June 21: @ Austin FC

July

  • July 1: vs. LAFC
  • July 4: vs. D.C. United
  • July 8: @ Colorado
  • July 15: @ Seattle

August

  • Aug. 20: @ Philadelphia
  • Aug. 26: vs. Austin FC
  • Aug. 30: @ St. Louis CITY SC

September

  • Sept. 2: vs. Atlanta
  • Sept. 20: @ Real Salt Lake
  • Sept. 23: vs. Columbus
  • Sept. 30: @ Houston Dynamo

For a full look at the 2023 season, click here.

The 2023 MLS season is set to begin on on Feb. 25, 2023.

