FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to square off in 1st ever 'El Clasico' played at AT&T Stadium

This summer, one of the biggest rivalries in soccer will be played at Jerry World.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report about Gold Cup tickets going on sale, which will also be played in AT&T Stadium.

Six world-renowned soccer clubs will be playing a tournament in the United States, and one of the game's biggest rivalries will be played in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Soccer Champions Tour announced Friday that Spain’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, Italy’s Juventus and AC Milan, and England’s Arsenal and Manchester United will compete in eight matches between Saturday, July 22, and Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be squaring off for their first-ever "El Clasico" played at AT&T Stadium on July 29. This match will come days after FC Barcelona plays Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and following the Real Madrid-Manchester United match at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

EL CLASICO IN ARLINGTON: @FCBarcelona and @realmadrid will play each other in the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour at @ATTStadium on July 29 | @wfaa @dallas_sports — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) May 12, 2023

July will be a big month of soccer for Arlington, as AT&T Stadium will also be hosting two Gold Cup quarterfinal matches, back-to-back, on Saturday, July 8.

Here is a full look at the 2023 Soccer Champions Tour schedule:

Saturday, July 22 FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Sunday, July 23 Real Madrid vs. AC Milan at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

Wednesday, July 26 Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Wednesday, July 26 Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Thursday, July 27 Juventus vs. AC Milan at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Saturday, July 29 FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tuesday, August 1 AC Milan vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, August 2 Juventus vs. Real Madrid at Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL



Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, May 16, with the general on-sale ticket access beginning on Friday, May 19. For access to the pre-sale, all fans are invited to sign up at www.SoccerChampionsTour.com.