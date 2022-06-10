Two world-renowned soccer clubs are set to play in North Texas this summer

The announcement comes as part of a marquee soccer event taking place in four US cities.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Two of the world's biggest soccer clubs will be descending on Dallas in late July as part of a series of marquee matchups.

La Liga powerhouse FC Barcelona and Serie A’s Juventus will square off at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park on July 26, according to sports and entertainment company AEG. The marquee matchup comes as part of its inaugural "Soccer Champions Tour," featuring five of the world's most iconic soccer brands.

The five teams – Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona, Juventus, Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara – will each play three matches in the tour in the following host cities: Las Vegas, San Francisco, Dallas and Los Angeles.

Here is a full schedule of the Soccer Champions Tour:

Friday, July 22 Juventus vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Saturday, July 23 Real Madrid CF vs. FC Barcelona at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Tuesday, July 26 Real Madrid CF vs. Club América at Oracle Park, San Francisco FC Barcelona vs. Juventus at Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas

Saturday, July 30 Real Madrid CF vs. Juventus at Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles



Friday's announcement comes as yet another top-tier soccer match in the DFW area.

In May, the Mexican national team played a World Cup tune-up match in AT&T Stadium against Nigeria (2-1 win). AT&T Stadium is also one of 16 other U.S. venues vying for a spot to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The host city announcement will be made on June 16.

The Cotton Bowl was one of many host venues for the 1994 FIFA World Cup. There were also two CONCACAF Gold Cup matches played in the stadium in July 2021: Mexico-Guatemala (3-0 Mexico win) and Mexico-El Salvador (1-0 Mexico win).

The FC Barcelona-Juventus match in the Cotton Bowl also serves as a homecoming for Weston McKennie.

McKennie is a native of Little Elm, a suburb 30 miles north of Dallas. McKennie played in the FC Dallas academy system before declining to sign a Homegrown Player contract with FC Dallas and instead signing with German Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 in August 2016. He was later loaned to Juventus in 2020, becoming the club's first American player in its history.