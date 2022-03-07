Everything you need to know about Premier League opening weekend: Title favorites, matchups and where to watch

The Premier League kicks off Friday, Aug. 5 with its opening match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

The English Premier League (EPL) returns this weekend, as fans from around the world tune in from around the world this season to see if Manchester City can defend their title and win three in a row.

Manchester City seeks to become only the second club in Premier League history to three peat.

The other?

Manchester United did it twice (1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01; 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09).

Manchester City nearly completed the three-peat in 2020, but fell to Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's squad later won the two EPL titles after 2020, giving the club four title wins in the previous five seasons.

Manchester City, to no one's surprise, are the odds favorite to win in 2022, listed at -165 at Caesars Sportsbooks. Liverpool, the 2021 runner-up, are +200.

Oddmakers seem to think this year is a two-club race. The next highest odds go to Tottenham, at +1,400, and Chelsea, at +1,600.

The 2022-23 EPL season kicks off Friday, Aug. 5 with Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The opening match is scheduled to air in the USA Network at 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT).

Here is a list of the matchweek 1 pairings, when they kick off and how to watch in the U.S.:

Friday, Aug. 5

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal: USA Network, 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT)

Saturday, Aug. 6

Fulham vs. Liverpool: Peacock, 7:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. CT)

AFC Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa: Peacock, 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT)

Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Peacock, 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT)

Newscastle United vs. Nottingham Forest: Peacock, 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: Peacock, 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT)

Everton vs. Chelsea: USA Network, 12:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. CT)

Sunday, Aug. 7

Leicester City vs. Brentford: Peacock, 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT)

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Peacock, 9 a.m. ET (8 a.m. CT)

West Ham United vs. Manchester City: Peacock, 11:30 a.m. ET (10:30 a.m. CT)