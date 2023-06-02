Dallas United vs. West Ham: Fight breaks out, club withdraws from $1 million tournament amid racist slur allegation

Tournament organizers announced that Dallas United "violated TST’s code of conduct" and was withdrawing from the event.

CARY, N.C. — Dallas United, a soccer team representing the city and is not affiliated with FC Dallas, withdrew from a $1 million winner-take-all tournament in North Carolina after one of their players allegedly used a racial slur during a match.

Dallas United – a men's semi-pro team composed of current collegiate players – was playing against West Ham on Thursday night in "The Soccer Tournament," a 32-team 7-on-7 tournament being held in Cary, N.C. The winner of the tournament wins $1 million.

During the match, a fight broke out between the two teams, and the English team walked off of the field.

The Soccer Tournament (TST) released a statement on Thursday night saying they were investigating allegations of "use or intent to use a racial slur" on the field.

"TST has zero tolerance towards racial abuse, and take these allegations very seriously," the tweet read. "After speaking with players and coaches from both teams, officials, and consulting audio from our production team, TST will issue the results of its investigation."

Hours later, the tournament tweeted again announcing that Dallas United "violated TST’s code of conduct" and was withdrawing from the event. Friday's game between Dallas United and Far East United was canceled.

The team posted its own statement minutes before the tournament, stating the coaches and staff supported the decision and thanked TST for the opportunity to compete in the first place.

"In light of the shadow cast by an opposing player’s accusation during tonight’s match, the Dallas United players unanimously decided to withdraw from the remainder of the competition," the Dallas United statement read.

The Dallas United team roster has players who played for FC Dallas and other local schools and clubs. The team is not officially affiliated with FC Dallas, however. Dallas United tweeted the roster for TST's 7-on-7 tournament on May 31: