Austin FC's Brad Stuver nominated for Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

The MLS goalkeeper is active in the Austin community, including his work with The Laundry Project, as well as being a board of trustees member for Equality Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN announced its four finalists for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award and one of Texas' own is up for the honor.

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver was named as a finalist for his work in the community, including being involved with Current Initiatives’ The Laundry Project, an organization which holds events to provide free laundry services and materials to low-income families.

Stuver is also a foundation board of trustees member for Equality Texas, the largest LGBTQIA+ advocacy nonprofit in Texas, and an ambassador for Athlete Ally, an organization that works to encourage athletes to be outspoken for LGBTQIA+ equality.

“It’s an honor to be named a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Stuver. “I’ve been fortunate to be able to use my platform as a professional athlete to speak and act on issues close to my heart, and I’m excited to share this moment with other fantastic athletes who have done the same.”

At SXSW this year, Stuver hosted a panel on athlete activism. At the panel, he spoke more on his commitment to The Laundry Project and his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

“We’re very proud of Brad and feel fortunate to have him and his wife Ashley as representatives of our Club,” said Austin FC Head Coach Josh Wolff. “He is a quality example of an athlete using their platform for good.”

The other finalists for the award are Anthony Barr of the Minnesota Vikings, Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.