AT&T Stadium hosting 2023 Gold Cup

ARLINGTON, Texas — CONCACAF announced AT&T Stadium was one of 15 stadiums to host 2023 Gold Cup matches this summer.

This will be the sixth time AT&T Stadium has hosted the Gold Cup (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021). In 2021, AT&T Stadium hosted one group stage match and two same-day quarterfinals.

The other 14 stadiums to host the 2023 Gold Cup are:

Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019)

, Charlotte, NC (2011,2015, 2019) Soldier Field , Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019)

, Chicago, IL (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2019) TQL Stadium , Cincinnati, OH (first-time host)

, Cincinnati, OH (first-time host) DRV PNK Stadium , Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021)

, Fort Lauderdale, FL (2021) State Farm Stadium , Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

, Glendale, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) Red Bull Arena , Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019)

, Harrison, NJ (2013, 2017, 2019) NRG Stadium , Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021)

, Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021) Shell Energy Stadium , Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021)

, Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021) SoFi Stadium , Inglewood, CA (first-time host)

, Inglewood, CA (first-time host) Allegiant Stadium , Las Vegas, NV (2021)

, Las Vegas, NV (2021) Snapdragon Stadium , San Diego, CA (first-time host)

, San Diego, CA (first-time host) Levi’s Stadium , Santa Clara, CA (2017)

, Santa Clara, CA (2017) CITYPARK Stadium , St. Louis, MO (first-time host)

, St. Louis, MO (first-time host) BMO Field, Toronto, Canada (2015)

SoFi Stadium will host the 2023 Gold Cup Final, officials said with Monday's announcement. The exact match schedule won't be released until days following the official draw, which is scheduled for Friday, April 14. The official draw for the tournament will be held at 2 p.m. CST.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events," Victor Montagliani, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, said. "I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport. This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The United States are the defending Gold Cup champions after beating rival Mexico, 1-0, in Las Vegas.

Who is playing?

Thirteen nations have already qualified for the 16-team tournament. They are:

Canada, Mexico, Panama, United States, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Jamaica, Cuba, Guatemala, Haiti, Nicaragua and Asian Champions and guest nation, Qatar

The three final spots will be played out in the "Gold Cup Prelims" (scheduled for June 16 - June 20) which features: Curaçao, Grenada, Martinique, Suriname, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Sint Maarten

"I look forward with great anticipation to watching the Gold Cup Prelims in June and enjoying compelling football involving all the Gold Cup teams right through to the Final and crowning a champion in Los Angeles on July 16,” Montagliani said.

Four of the 2023 Gold Cup venues are also sites picked for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: AT&T Stadium, SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara) and NRG Stadium (Houston).

AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium are among the favorites fighting for the 2026 World Cup Final bid, but a report from The Sunday Times in the United Kingdom states that SoFi Stadium may not be able to meet the proper requirements. WFAA has broken down why this might be a feather in the cap for "Jerry World."

It has already been rumored that AT&T Stadium is FIFA's pick to host the World Cup Final, though officials told WFAA the selection won't be made until later this year.