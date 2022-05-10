You can win 2 tickets to the 2022 MLS Cup by ordering Whataburger on its app

Two lucky Whataburger customers will win a VIP experience to the 2022 MLS Cup. Here's how to enter.

TEXAS, USA — Two lucky Whataburger-loving soccer fans will get the chance to get a VIP experience at the 2022 MLS Cup this fall.

Whataburger announced Monday it is holding a sweepstakes where the Texas-based fast food restaurant is giving away two tickets to the MLS Cup final on Saturday, Nov. 5.

The deal also includes roundtrip airfare, one double occupancy hotel room for two nights in the event's host city, a gift card valued at $250.00 and $100 worth of MLS-branded merchandise.

The sweepstakes will be open from Monday, Oct. 10 to Monday, Oct. 17. All you have to do is place an online order either through the Whataburger app or website during the sweepstakes period, or submit a mail-in entry.

For those who wish to submit a mail-in entry, print your name, complete address, email, and telephone number on a single, standard, individually postmarked 4” x 6” postcard and mail it to: "ATTN: DXE Team/Marketing Department Whataburger Soccer Loyalty Sweepstakes, 300 Concord Plaza Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78216."

Every online order automatically enters eligible participants for a chance to win, so the more online orders you submit, the greater the chance an eligible participant has to win, the company said.

Whataburger will then randomly-select and contact the winners of the contest.

For more information about the rules of the sweepstakes, click here.