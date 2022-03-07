Ferreira, Arriola named as FC Dallas players on 2022 MLS All-Star team

MINNEAPOLIS — The Major Soccer League (MLS) announced its 2022 All-Star team roster, and two FC Dallas players were on the list.
FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira and winger Paul Arriola were named on the 26-man roster.
The full roster is made up of 12 players voted in by fans, 12 selected by All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of host club Minnesota United FC and two selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.
Both Ferreira and Arriola were voted in by the fans, according to the MLS.
Here is the full roster:
Goalkeepers
- Andre Blake | Philadelphia Union
- Sean Johnson | New York City FC
- Dayne St. Clair | Minnesota United FC
Defenders
- Julián Araujo | Right Back | LA Galaxy
- Alexander Callens | Center Back | New York City FC
- Aaron Long | Center Back | New York Red Bulls
- Kamal Miller | Defender | CF Montréal
- Diego Palacios | Left Back | Los Angeles Football Club
- Kai Wagner | Left Back | Philadelphia Union
- DeAndre Yedlin | Defender | Inter Miami CF
- Walker Zimmerman | Center Back | Nashville SC
Midfielders
- Luciano Acosta | Attacking Midfielder | FC Cincinnati
- Sebastián Driussi | Attacking Midfielder | Austin FC
- Carles Gil | Attacking Midfielder | New England Revolution
- Hany Mukhtar | Attacking Midfielder | Nashville SC
- Darlington Nagbe | Defensive Midfielder | Columbus Crew
- Emanuel Reynoso | Attacking Midfielder | Minnesota United FC
- Ilie Sánchez | Defensive Midfielder | Los Angeles Football Club
Forwards/Wingers
- Paul Arriola | Winger | FC Dallas
- Valentín “Taty” Castellanos | Forward | New York City FC
- Jesús Ferreira | Winger | FC Dallas
- Taxiarchis “Taxi” Fountas | Forward | D.C. United
- Javier “Chicharito” Hernández | Forward | LA Galaxy
- Jordan Morris | Forward | Seattle Sounders FC
- Raúl Ruidíaz | Forward | Seattle Sounders FC
- Carlos Vela | Forward | Los Angeles Football Club
The selections for Ferreira and Arriola mark their first appearance in the MLS All-Star game.
For the second consecutive season, the MLS All-Stars will take on the best of LIGA MX on August 10 at 7:30 p.m. CST at Allianz Field in Minnesota. The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
