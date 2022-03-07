Ferreira, Arriola named as FC Dallas players on 2022 MLS All-Star team

Both Ferreira and Arriola were voted in by the fans, according to the MLS.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Major Soccer League (MLS) announced its 2022 All-Star team roster, and two FC Dallas players were on the list.

FC Dallas striker Jesus Ferreira and winger Paul Arriola were named on the 26-man roster.

The full roster is made up of 12 players voted in by fans, 12 selected by All-Star head coach Adrian Heath of host club Minnesota United FC and two selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

#DTID got 2 guys in the @MLS All-Star game. They also (at times) like to don the red, white and blue 🇺🇸 @USMNT https://t.co/V0EOy8JMmk — Paul B. Livengood II (@IamLivengood) July 12, 2022

Here is the full roster:

Goalkeepers

Andre Blake | Philadelphia Union

Sean Johnson | New York City FC

Dayne St. Clair | Minnesota United FC

Defenders

Julián Araujo | Right Back | LA Galaxy

Alexander Callens | Center Back | New York City FC

Aaron Long | Center Back | New York Red Bulls

Kamal Miller | Defender | CF Montréal

Diego Palacios | Left Back | Los Angeles Football Club

Kai Wagner | Left Back | Philadelphia Union

DeAndre Yedlin | Defender | Inter Miami CF

Walker Zimmerman | Center Back | Nashville SC

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta | Attacking Midfielder | FC Cincinnati

Sebastián Driussi | Attacking Midfielder | Austin FC

Carles Gil | Attacking Midfielder | New England Revolution

Hany Mukhtar | Attacking Midfielder | Nashville SC

Darlington Nagbe | Defensive Midfielder | Columbus Crew

Emanuel Reynoso | Attacking Midfielder | Minnesota United FC

Ilie Sánchez | Defensive Midfielder | Los Angeles Football Club

Forwards/Wingers

Paul Arriola | Winger | FC Dallas

Valentín “Taty” Castellanos | Forward | New York City FC

Jesús Ferreira | Winger | FC Dallas

Taxiarchis “Taxi” Fountas | Forward | D.C. United

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández | Forward | LA Galaxy

Jordan Morris | Forward | Seattle Sounders FC

Raúl Ruidíaz | Forward | Seattle Sounders FC

Carlos Vela | Forward | Los Angeles Football Club

The selections for Ferreira and Arriola mark their first appearance in the MLS All-Star game.

For the second consecutive season, the MLS All-Stars will take on the best of LIGA MX on August 10 at 7:30 p.m. CST at Allianz Field in Minnesota. The match will be broadcast on ESPN.