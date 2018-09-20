DALLAS —

This Sunday the Dallas Cowboys are set to travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. The Seahawks will be hosting Dallas in their 2018 home opener. The good news for Dallas is Seattle began the season 0-2. The bad news is the Hawks haven’t lost an opening game in their house since 2002.

That 2002 Seattle team finished 7-9. On a historical note, 2002 was also the season Seattle traveled to play the Cowboys when Emmitt Smith finally broke Walter Payton’s rushing record in a 17-14 loss to Dallas.

The Cowboys come into this game fresh off a 20-13 victory over the New York Giants while Seattle has started the year with two straight losses on the road, the latest being a 24-17 loss to the Bears in Chicago.

However, playing the Seahawks in Seattle is a bit different than if you get them in your building. Another reason to worry if you're the Cowboys is the fact that the Hawks won’t want to start their season 0-3. The belief is, Seattle will be playing with their backs to the wall and one can be quite sure that the crowd will try to make it difficult on the Boys.

While this is a much different Seattle team than in recent past, let's take a look at what the 2018 version of their offense has in store for their former Legion of Boom defensive backs coach Kris Richard, who is now the passing coordinator for the Cowboys:

Personnel % of Group Pass % SG %

10 2% 0% 100%

11 78% 73% 85%

12 6% 88% 25%

13 1% 100% 0%

21 10% 38% 8%

22 3% 50% 0%

Looking at the Seahawks tendencies, they will line up in the 11 personnel grouping (three wide receivers, one tight end and one running back) a mass majority of the time. Of those offensive snaps, they will pass on 73% of the time. While in that group, the Seahawks will line up in shotgun (SG %) 85 percent of those snaps.

The 21 personnel group (two running backs and one tight end) is Seattle's second favorite grouping to run but they run it only 10% of the time. When Seattle lines up in 21 the personnel group, they run the ball 62% of the time, perhaps giving a tell on their intentions already depending on how they line up pre-snap.

More often than not, however, Seattle will settle into the 11 personnel group. While these numbers are only based on the two games that Seattle has played so far this season, it helps to give an indication on how they plan to attack Dallas on Sunday and how the Cowboys can fight back.

Pass Direction Comp Att Comp % Yards YPA TD INT

Short Left 12 21 57.1% 101 4.8 2 2

Short Middle 11 13 84.6% 172 13.2 0 0

Short Right 13 17 76.5% 108 6.4 0 0

Deep Left 0 4 0.0% 0 0.0 0 1

Deep Middle 3 3 100.0% 104 34.7 1 0

Deep Right 2 6 33.0% 39 6.5 2 0

Charting every throw of the Seahawks first two games shows that quarterback Russell Wilson prefers to throw between a distance of behind the line of scrimmage to 10 yards upfield the majority of the time with 33% of his throws. This also shows that 80% of the Seahawks' passing offense comes from within this area.

Three of Wilson’s five touchdown passes have come from throwing deep into the middle of the field or towards the right but he doesn’t take shots early on in games. Wilson is more likely to air it out when Seattle is trying to come from behind.

Target Groups Comp% Yards YPA TD INT

WR 61.3% 252 8.1 2 2

TE 58.8% 181 10.6 2 0

RB 70.6% 91 5.4 0 1

The last breakdown here shows to whom Wilson likes to throw the ball. While his best percentage of passes being completed are via outlet throws to running backs, the wide receivers are still doing a bulk of the damage. This is reflected in the fact that wideouts Tyler Lockett (8) and Brandon Marshall (7) lead the team in receptions.

It stands to reason that the Cowboys defense will need to keep everything in front of them to force Wilson to beat them. If the Cowboys can get a lead early on in the game, and establish the run, the young and improving defense can tee off on an offense that already has patterns developing. Perhaps then Dallas can be the first team to hand Seattle a home opener loss since 2002.

Do you think Kris Richard's familiarity with the Seahawks will help Dallas on Sunday against his old squad in Seattle or do you think Russell Wilson will be prepared for what the Cowboys throw at him? Share your thoughts with Patrick on Twitter @DraftCowboys.

