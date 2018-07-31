Oxnard, Calif. — Why haven't the Dallas Cowboys traded for Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas? We are almost a week into training camp. What are they waiting for?

The wait could be to see if they even have a need at safety.

Mind you, Thomas could be a big gain for the secondary. He would be the secondary's answer to Sean Lee. We all understand the benefits of having Thomas.

However, safety Xavier Woods might be the man who keeps the former Texans Longhorn in the Pacific Northwest, at least for one more season.

"I just worry about what I can control, and that’s me playing out there every day," Woods told reporters. "I’m trying to give them a reason not to want anybody. That’s my point of view."

The Cowboys traded up to take Woods in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog spent most of his 16 games as a rookie playing the nickel where he recorded 40 tackles, recovered a fumble, intercepted a pass, and had seven pass breakups.

The Thomas trade talk doesn't motivate Woods in any way. In fact, he has 190 other reasons to stay motivated.

Said Woods: "190 guys were drafted before me."

The West Monroe High School alumnus worked behind the scenes this off-season at The Star in Frisco. However, everyone saw tangible proof of his hard work when the coaching staff rewarded him with a golf cart this training camp. The 23-year-old claims the cart itself isn't important; it is the toil from the workouts that matters.

"I mean, it was more important for me to be the best I can be," said Woods. "That was important to me. With that comes me putting in the off-season work and me getting the golf cart."

The coaching staff is hoping that Woods' work in the off-season and training camp helps him come up with more big plays for a team that finished 24th overall in interceptions last season with 10.

"One of his biggest attributes was making plays on the ball," said coach Jason Garrett. "That is showing up. One of the biggest parts of playing defense is if you can make plays and create turnovers and do those type of things. He has certainly showed a propensity to do that."

New secondary coach and passing game coordinator Kris Richard thinks Woods has been one of his better students since taking over after eight seasons coaching in the Seahawks defensive backfield.

"He's got tremendous speed," Richard told The Norm & D Invasion Monday on 1310 AM "The Ticket." "He's got tremendous anticipation. He's done a really good job locking in, keying on the quarterback and adapting to the principles that we're teaching."

Richard coached Thomas for all of one season in Seattle, the lone year being 2011 when Richard was the cornerbacks coach. For Richard, he is trying to bring the recipe that made a player like Thomas, not necessarily the man himself.

Said Richard: "I revere him as a player and as a man. He's played the right way and he's done it consistently for years. There's a reason why he's considered to be one of the best to ever play the game. And it's because of preparation and essentially that's what we're trying to do here is we're trying to bring that recipe here in Dallas in regards to preparation, execution, and then ultimately how it encompasses. It all encompasses into one word and it's love. If we truly love to do something, we love to play, then you'll see the effort. You'll see the execution."

The ex-Seahawks coach has a big grocery bag to cook up that philosophy in Dallas in Woods, who remains unflappable as the winds of trade talks between the teams swirl, even if it is just in the media.

"I don’t really pay attention to it," Woods said. "I just control what I can control. I have [a starting safety spot] now and I have no plan on giving it back."

