Safety Jayron Kearse provides versatility as 'big nickel' for Cowboys

An unheralded signing last spring, safety Jayron Kearse became a revelation for the Dallas Cowboys as a hybrid defender in the secondary.

DALLAS — Mike McCarthy knew there was something about Jayron Kearse.

The former 2016 seventh-round safety from Clemson played with the Minnesota Vikings through the 2019 season. McCarthy had a chance to see Kearse twice a season while performing his job as coach of the Green Bay Packers through the 2018 season.

Kearse didn't see much playing time on defense earlier in his career, but was impressive on special teams.

"Having a chance to watch him as a young player in Minnesota, he was such a demon on special teams," McCarthy told reporters after organized team activities at The Star on June 9. "I mean, just definitely a targeted, focused player, competing against him."

The Vikings did not renew Kearse's contract, but he continued his career in the NFC North as he signed with the Detroit Lions. In 2020, Kearse played a unique role in defensive coordinator Cory Undlin's scheme that McCarthy figured they could bring to Dallas.

"Frankly, his experience in Detroit I know really raised my eyebrows where they did some matchups with him on tight ends in their dime defense," McCarthy said.

In that season with the Lions, Kearse collected 59 combined tackles, a quarterback hit, and a forced fumble through 11 games, seven of which he started. The sample size was enough for the Cowboys to take a chance on Kearse with a one-year deal in new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's scheme.

"I think the only thing that has changed since I’ve been here is the opportunities have presented themselves week in and week out and just given me the ability to be on the field at all times," said Kearse.

In 2021, the 6’-4”, 215-pound defensive back tallied a career-high 101 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 1.0 sack, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 16 games with 15 starts.

Kearse plays a hybrid role called the "big nickel," which McCarthy says he "knocked it out of the park" in 2021.

"Think of a normal nickel that is playing in the slot covering," Kearse explained. "You have to do the same things a normal nickel does. You cover receivers, you cover tight ends. It’s no different.”

Kearse's role is just what the Cowboys need to compete in a pass-heavy NFL.

"You don’t get caught up in positions where you may have a linebacker for run but can’t play the pass," Kearse said. "You have a safety that you know can play the pass and also play the run. It’s multiple guys around the league that does this at a high level. Like I said, I don’t feel like anybody does it at the level I do it at because of my size and the way that allows me to play in the box and you don’t lose the size of a linebacker, but you gain coverage, but you still get the same run defense as a linebacker."

McCarthy appreciates the flexibility that Kearse's big nickel role provides.

"So, he’s given us tremendous flexibility, and the matchup capabilities he gives us, the position flex is outstanding. I’ll be honest with you. The guy’s got great ball skills, too. I mean, I think that’s something that goes — I mean, his long levers and his instincts and awareness, smart, tough," said McCarthy.

The Cowboys re-signed Kearse to a two-year, $10 million contract in free agency in a rare investment at the position.