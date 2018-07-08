Oxnard -- To the untrained eye, it looks as if they're a bunch of guys simply leaning on each other to gain an advantage.

But offensive linemen see it in a completely different way; a symphony of sorts. Each player's precisely coordinated movements working in concert, hitting the right note and the right man, making the play sing.

The Cowboys offensive line has been the epitome of what it means to work in tune. With perennial Pro Bowl players Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Travis Frederick leading the way, the Cowboys line has been considered elite for years now.

But the second half of last season was anything but a catchy tune for the Cowboys offensive line; more like a needle scratch interrupting the flow, a complete and total lack of harmony. After giving up just 10 sacks in the first eight games of 2017, they gave up eight sacks to the Atlanta Falcons in week nine.

"You know we set a standard for ourselves and we didn't live up to that,” said Martin. "We have a long way to go, but we want to get back to that standard we set."

That's where second-round pick Connor Williams comes in. What a transition for the rookie from Coppell, playing alongside some of his football idols, working as hard as possible to avoid being the weak link.

"It's a lot of accountability on my part because it's disrespectful to go in there and not know my play in front of the guys that have done it for so long,” said Williams. "My mentality is to watch as much as I can and be quiet as much as I can and just learn."

Williams will have to earn entrance into the Cowboys tight-knight group, known for racking up pro bowls and all-pro team selections. And so far, so good.

The rookie's best trait - his approach.

"He's really focusing on the game. He's not distracted by other things and he's trying to get better and he wants to learn,” said center Travis Frederick.

Martin echoed the sentiment, "He's doing a great job. If he makes a mistake he's doing his best not to make it again which is everything you want in a rookie."

Williams has also reportedly been impressive during team dinners when the talent show breaks out. Apparently, the young guard can carry a tune.

"I sang Country Roads,” he said, adding that he did pretty well.

When prompted to sing a few bars, Williams declined with a laugh saying he’s already preparing for his next selection.

The media tried, but the rookie proved to be pretty savvy handling the situation; another sign he’s right in tune with his linemates.

