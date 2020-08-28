Rookie cornerback Diggs is making a name for himself at Cowboys camp

Second-round cornerback Trevon Diggs will be counted on to help solve one of the biggest questions marks facing the Dallas Cowboys in 2020

DALLAS — Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is about to come to a close as preparations will soon begin for the regular season. It’s been a different journey for most veterans this offseason, but, for rookies, this is their first experience in the NFL.

The Cowboys had what most experts thought was an outstanding draft in April and it appears as though that is proving to be true in camp this summer. WR CeeDee Lamb has been the most talked about rookie, but second-round selection Trevon Diggs isn’t that far behind. The cornerback out of Alabama has been impressive to training camp observers and, like Lamb, Diggs’ hype train is rolling full steam ahead.

Trevon Diggs is coming on strong this week. The 2nd round pick had another good practice w/ a pick & a really nice pass breakup.



Rookie Bradlee Anae also had a good day. He was in the backfield for what would have been 2 sacks. — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 27, 2020

If Diggs continues to play well, it might not be difficult to see him lining up opposite of Chidobe Awuzie as one of the starting CBs for the defense. We could get a better idea of what Mike Nolan and the defensive staff thinks about Diggs on Sunday with the annual Cowboys Blue-White scrimmage, but don’t be surprised if Diggs is a starter at corner.

Diggs’ play is even more important after Dallas lost their best corner, Byron Jones, to the Miami Dolphins in free agency over the spring. The team needed to remake their defensive back position this offseason and Diggs has been a part of that rebuild. As a borderline first round prospect heading into the draft, the Cowboys were fortunate to draft Diggs near the backend of round two.

The biggest thing Diggs appears to be bringing to the secondary is his ball skills. It’s been well documented on how poor the Cowboys’ defense has been at creating turnovers – especially interceptions – in the past few seasons, so a defensive back who is free to attack the ball has been something the defense has sorely lacked.

The Cowboys haven’t had a CB with at least three interceptions since 2013, something that needs to be remedied and Diggs looks like he might be able to break that streak. As good as Jones was for the Cowboys, his two career interceptions was a disappointing total.

Last season while playing for the Crimson Tide in the ultra-competitive SEC, Diggs had three.

Trevon Diggs is getting plenty of hype for the Cowboys, especially for his propensity for getting his hands on the ball and picking off passes in camp.



That's great news because the Cowboys haven't had a CB with at least 3 interceptions since 2013 (Carr)



Pretty crazy — Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) August 28, 2020

Rookie corners usually take some time to adjust to the NFL game, but Diggs appears to be learning at an accelerated rate. That might be attributed to working with his brother – Bills’ WR Stefon Diggs – in preparation for his first season in the pros or his background as a WR. Either way, Diggs is looking like an NFL ready corner for the Cowboys.

It was fortuitous that Dallas had a need at CB and Diggs was still available for them when their second selection came up in April’s draft. With all the love Lamb has been getting, and for good reason, it’s easy to forget that Diggs has been impressive as well.

There will likely be growing pains with Trevon Diggs this season, but the Cowboys look to have found a player that they hope can be the answer at CB.