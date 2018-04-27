Many adages and phrases come to mind for the Texas Rangers after another tough series to close out the homestand against Oakland.

“One step forward, two steps back.”

“It could have been worse.”

“When it rains, it pours.”

“The kids are alright!”

“Got to get on the same page.”

April 23-April 25

Opponent: Oakland Athletics

3-Game Record: 1-2

Overall Record: 9-17, 8.0 games back of Houston

Injury Report: Rougned Odor (10, hamstring), Elvis Andrus (60, fractured elbow), Tony Barnette (10, shoulder inflammation), Carlos Tocci (10, hip contusion), Adrian Beltre (10, hamstring)

Notable Stats: Record with Juan Centeno catching (6-1), Unearned Runs (Zero), Pitchers Hit by Rangers Pitchers (5 – 3 by Cole Hamels), Innings Pitched by Starters (15.0)

On the Mound

Just as it seemed as if the bullpen was the steady hand holding the wheel on this crazy Rangers ship, a storm came in the 9th inning of Friday’s game against Seattle and disrupted things all over again. It was an ugly 9th inning, as the bullpen gave up four runs in the opener, then five runs the following day.

The ‘pen gave up six runs in the 9th of the opener against Oakland. It would appear that the persistent use of the relievers has finally caught up with Texas. To make trying times worse for the relievers, Thursday was their last day off before needing to go 13 straight against three good teams and Detroit.

There is a small measure of relief in the distance, as Tony Barnette is nearing a return from the disabled list during the Toronto series. Additionally, Matt Bush, who had thrown 11.1 innings this season with some spotty control issues, was sent down to the minors. In his place, the Rangers brought back Jose LeClerc, who, by all appearances, has been on fire. In addition to being effective, LeClerc only has 6.2 innings under his belt, giving the bullpen a little more length.

It was in the two wins on the homestand that the bullpen shined brightest, with Jake Diekman, Kevin Jepsen and Keone Kela shutting things down with a lead. Sadly though, it was just two wins. With the exception of Martin Perez and Cole Hamels, the starters didn’t do a stellar job of giving their team a chance.

Doug Fister, in his return, only gave up two runs, but it was over 4 2/3 innings, hardly enough to say that it was a strong effort. Matt Moore kept the momentum going from his Tampa Bay start, giving up three runs in five innings, which represents a pretty typical expected line from the lefty.

If Texas could pull just one more inning per outing from its starters over these next 13 games, and if the relievers can pull back together, one could squint and potentially see Texas going on a little winning streak.

At the Plate

Delino Deshields made a superhuman return to the roster, two weeks ahead of schedule, after breaking a bone in his hand. Deshields also has more than just a championship for which to play. Delino has a huge chip on his shoulder, and since coming back, has played with fire and determination. He has comfortably regained his spot at the top of the batting order, and for all the skepticism with which his “everyday player” status was met, Deshields has quickly become a key piece in a season that has taken its share of wrong turns.

For a couple of games, it seemed as if the Rangers could keep afloat while waiting for the rest of the injured players to return. On top of 25-year old Deshields returning, Texas got an injection of youth with 23-year old Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ronald Guzman joining 23-year old Nomar Mazara and 24-year old Joey Gallo.

Perhaps it's just the honeymoon phase of seeing the “Future is Now” players, but Kiner-Falefa and Guzman have more than held their own, coming in clutch in several key spots over the weekend, including a couple of huge RBI hits in the win against Oakland. Kiner-Falefa, in particular, has impressed at the plate, to the point where he’s hitting behind Gallo as his protection. The super-utility player seems determined to have pitchers not throw around Gallo, slashing .277/.320/.383.

Yes, the kids are alright, but the loss of the clubhouse leader could either cripple or galvanize this locker room. Adrian Beltre left the game on Tuesday with a Grade 1 Hamstring strain. Yes, it could have been worse, but the fact remains that the heart and soul of the club is going to be out of action for around a month. Beltre’s been known to return from injury a little earlier than predicted, but in a season like this, with no expectations, and it still being just April, The Captain may decide to give a little extra time to the wheels.

If Wednesday’s game is any indication, the excitement and determination of youth to prove their worth just might keep the team entertaining through May.

In the Field

Somebody must have talked to somebody. Whether it was a meeting we won’t know about or if something just clicked in their heads, the Rangers can all of a sudden play defense. It was on display, even during the losses to Seattle and Oakland. From Ronald Guzman showing off his flexibility at first base to Delino Deshields making us forget about Leonys Martin’s arm for a split second (kidding, kind of), Texas only allowed four runners to reach on errors, but more importantly, none of those errors led to unearned runs.

A lot was made of Jeff Banister’s defensive decisions once Beltre went down. The skipper decided that Drew Robinson would get the bulk of the time at second base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa would move to third base in Beltre’s absence, while Profar and Gallo would stay at shortstop and left field respectively.

Three questions came up immediately:

Why not just move Joey Gallo, the guy who was brought up as a third baseman, to third, keeping Kiner-Falefa at second and preventing Drew Robinson from taking up a spot in the batting order?

What about moving recently-acquired Renato Nunez to third, if you want to keep Gallo comfortable in left field? This way, you’re still keeping Kiner-Falefa at second and preventing Drew Robinson from taking up a spot in the batting order?

Where in the world is Willie Calhoun?

We’ll work backwards. Calhoun was sleeping in the locker room of the Memphis Redbirds’ visitor’s clubhouse, due to a hotel miscommunication.

Homemade bed, 4am bus to airport, just to get into town and for the hotel to say “rooms aren’t ready until 4” looks like we sleeping in locker room!!!! pic.twitter.com/aVVeTNM88F — June Calhoun (@11WillieCalhoun) April 25, 2018

But, joking aside, I do think it’s about service time with Calhoun. And I’m not just talking about extending his control by a year. I think it has to do with quality service time.

Look, if Texas were anywhere near contention, I don’t think Jon Daniels cares about having to negotiate contracts a year earlier in five years. Going back to my last article, I think it’s about keeping who you can at one level, and not shipping them from the minors to the majors repeatedly. If you don’t need Calhoun, why bring him up?

Renato Nunez is a bat-first guy. Sure, he can make any kind of glove fit his hand, but that’s not going to mean it’ll be pretty. In effect, he’s Willie Calhoun without having to bring Willie Calhoun up. Isiah Kiner-Falefa represents the next best option at third base without having to sacrifice the outfield defense that Gallo brings.

That brings me to Gallo. On top of keeping him comfortable as a left fielder and first baseman, so as not to disrupt his offensive approach, the outfield defense would suffer more without Gallo than the infield defense would improve with him back at third base sporadically.

I’ve been preaching consistency and how important it is for Texas to find it in all facets of the game. The loss of Beltre makes that sort of thing really, really hard, but I don’t think the zealousness of the replacements should be overlooked in their potential to keep the Texas season alive.

Up Next

April 27-29: @Toronto Blue Jays

April 30-May 2: @Cleveland Indians

