Former Dallas Cowboy Roy Williams honored as part of the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame class today, at a stadium he never played in.

AT&T stadium opened after his Cowboy career ended. But there are still pictures of him in owner Jerry Jones' box.

"Finally I went in there yesterday, to find the picture and," Williams said with a laugh, "no disrespect, I love it, I mean it's paying great respect to me... but... it's in the bathroom stall!"

Williams, cutting up along with fellow inductee and former longhorns heisman winner Rickie Williams.

"It was so fitting, in my last game, in the house that Doak built, 37 yard touchdown run, I had to strike the pose," Williams said, remembering his 203-yard performance in the 1998 Cotton Bowl.

For all the inductees, today was a honor -- most of all because of what the Cotton Bowl means.

"It's the memories," former Arkansas and Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt said. "I have some former players that are here today, and most of the time they bring up the Cotton Bowl. And when I was growing up, it was the Cotton Bowl. And so this means so much."

The lone member of the class not able to be in attendance today was former Penn State halfback Wallace Triplett. Triplett played in the 1948 Cotton Bowl Classic, and in doing so helped break down racial barriers in the state of Texas.

Penn State was asked to consider leaving Triplett and another black teammate at home when they came to play in the south. But his Penn State teammates said 'We are Penn State. There will be no meetings,' about that. Now that story, and Triplett are enshrined forever in the Cotton Bowl Hall of Fame. At AT&T Stadium, ML, ch8 spx.

