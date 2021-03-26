Reports: Texas head coach Shaka Smart leaving the Longhorns for Marquette

After an early exit in the NCAA Tournament, Smart departs the University of Texas after six seasons.

According to reports, Shaka Smart is now the former head coach of the University of Texas Men's Basketball, striking a deal with Marquette University to become the new head coach of the Golden Eagles.

Some outlets have reported that the deal is done, while others have said a deal is set to be done 'imminently'.

Smart is from Wisconsin, so the hire would be a move home for him. Smart played his high school basketball at Oregon High School, in a suburb just south of Madison.

Smart spent six seasons with the Longhorns, leading them to a win in the Big 12 Tournament earlier this month. But a first-round exit against 14th-seeded Abilene Christian University drew the ire of Longhorn nation, considering Smart's lack of a tournament win since his hire.

Smart had been in hot water in Austin for at least two seasons, as success for the Longhorns would ebb and flow during his time on the Forty Acres.

Before the UT boosters could push for Smart's exit, it is looking as if he found his own way out.

Smart will replace Steve Wojciechowski, who was fired last week after seven seasons leading the Golden Eagles.