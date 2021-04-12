Official: Clemson's Brent Venables named new head football coach at OU

The former OU defensive coordinator has a long-standing history with the university, and many believed him to be the frontrunner for the job from the get-go.

DALLAS — There was a homecoming in Norman Sunday.

Current Clemson defensive coordinator and former University of Oklahoma defensive coordinator Brent Venables is returning to OU to become the university's new head football coach, the team announced Sunday night.

he becomes Oklahoma's 23rd head football coach.

Venables was OU's defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. Before that, he was the co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003. He played a big part in Clemson's 2016 and 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship wins under head coach Dabo Swinney.

"There's no question we are equipped to compete at the very highest level and attract the best players from across the country. The OU logo has never been stronger," Venables said in a news release Sunday.

Venables is the highest-paid assistant coach in college football, earning more than $2.5 million a year after a contract extension at Clemson at the beginning of this season. His defenses are often ranked by statisticians as the highest-ranked in college football, and has turned down multiple of the head coaching jobs in the past, including an offer from Auburn, in order to stay at Clemson.

"This is a truly great day for Oklahoma — for our program, our current players, former players, recruits and fans," OU Vice President and Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the news release.