FINAL: LONGHORNS TOP SOONERS 48-45 AT COTTON BOWL

SUMMARY:

Texas was 3-9 against Oklahoma when both teams were ranked in the top 25. The bad history in these types of games did not affect the Longhorns in this game though. Texas controlled the first half, scoring on every drive except for one, where UT ran one play to run the clock out before halftime. Texas led Oklahoma 24-17 at halftime after the Sooners scored with 28 seconds left in the first half.

Texas dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Sooners 21-7 in that period of time, and entered the fourth quarter with what seemed to be a comfortable 21-point lead. However, junior Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray had other plans.

Oklahoma scored a touchdown with eight minutes to go, and Murray continued the comeback with a 67-yard touchdown run to narrow the Texas lead to 7 points with just over five minutes left in the game. After a Longhorn three-and-out, Oklahoma scored quickly again. Junior running back Trey Sermon got three touches on a three-play, 57-yard touchdown drive and the game was tied for the first time since the score was 10-10 in the first quarter.

Texas responded to the adversity, however, with a crucial nine-play, 52-yard drive that milked the final two minutes of the game and ended with the game-winning field goal by Cameron Dicker.

This Texas-Oklahoma matchup was the fifth straight game decided by seven points or less and was the Longhorns' first top 10 win since 2016.

FOR PLAY-BY-PLAY UPDATES OF THE GAME, LOOK BELOW:

4TH QUARTER

***TEXAS WINS 48-45***

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Texas used its final timeout before the drive started. With nine seconds left, the Sooners threw a short five-yard completion and got out of bounds. With three seconds left, the backyard football play began and Texas held on to win 48-45.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger completed his first pass to Ingram for a loss of one. Ehlinger took a deep shot to Johnson down the right sideline and a pass interference was called on Oklahoma. An offsides penalty set up the Longhorns on the Oklahoma side of the 50. Ehlinger took a shot deep to Duvernay, which was incomplete. On second down, Ehlinger completed a short pass to Beck and converted on a tough third down run to bring the Texas offense to the Oklahoma 32-yard line with 1:18 left. Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass along the sideline to Johnson on first down. On second down, Ehlinger picked up eight yards on a quarterback draw play. Oklahoma used its final timeout of the game with 58 seconds remaining. On third and two from the Oklahoma 24-yard line, Ehlinger was stopped short of a first down and Texas called a timeout with 14 seconds left to set up the potential game-winning field goal. Cameron Dicker made the 40-yard field goal to give Texas a 48-45 lead with nine seconds left.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 42)

On the first play, Murray completed a swing pass to Sermon for a gain of 35 yards. Sermon ran up the middle on the next play for a gain of 15 to put the Sooners inside the 10. Sermon finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. Oklahoma tied the game 45-45 with 2:38 left.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ingram rushed for a first down, but the play was wiped by an offensive holding penalty. Texas was backed up to their own 15-yard line. On first and 20, Ehlinger completed a pass to Humphrey for a short gain of six yards. An incomplete pass set up a crucial third and 13. Ehlinger took his shot down the left sideline, which was caught by Johnson, but he was well out of bounds. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 42-yard line with just under four minutes left in the game.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 33)

On the first play. Murray scrambled to his left and scored a 67-yard touchdown run. Texas leads 45-38.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger started the drive with a 10-yard zone read keeper. After no gain on second down, Ehlinger completed a slant route to his left for a first down. Ehlinger kept the ball on a zone read keeper for a short gain. Texas should be looking to milk a lot of clock on this drive. Ingram picked up five yards on second and eight to set up a short third down. Oklahoma called timeout with 5:33 left in the game. Ehlinger threw an incomplete pass Ingram. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 33-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 46)

Sermon rushed for nine yards on first down and Murray sailed the pass on second down. Sutton picked up the first down on the ground. Murray completed a short crossing route to Brown on second down. Sutton picked up another first down and Murray capped off the drive with a touchdown pass to Morris. Texas leads 45-31 with just over eight minutes left in the game.

TEXAS (OWN 17)

Back-to-back holding penalties backed up Texas to its own eight yard line. Two short runs by Watson and a screen pass to Humphrey ended the Texas drive. UT punted the ball to the Oklahoma 46-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (CONT)

On first and 20, Sermon picked up six yards on the carry. Murray threw an incomplete pass on second down and was sacked on third down. OU punted the ball to the Texas 17-yard line.

3RD QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 45-24***

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Murray completed two passes on this drive for big gains of 15 and 19 yards. Oklahoma has quickly moved down the field as the third quarter winds down.

TEXAS (OWN 18)

Ingram started the drive with back-to-back runs to move the chains. After a four-yard run by Ehlinger, the quarterback found Johnson on third and short on a slant route for a first down. Ehlinger completed another pass to John Burt to move the chains once again. Texas has crossed the 50. On the next play, Ehlinger completed another pass to Humphrey for a gain of 30 yards to the OU 15-yard line. Ehlinger completed his first touchdown pass of the game to Humphrey for 15 yards. Texas leads 45-24.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Brooks started the drive with an eight-yard run, but a screen pass was stopped short of a first down. On third and three, Murray took a shot down the field and it was dropped by his receiver. Oklahoma punted the ball to the Texas 18-yard line.

TEXAS (OU 23)

Ingram carried the ball on back-to-back plays on this drive to set up third and four. Ehlinger completed a slant pattern to Johnson for 10 yards and a first down. Ehlinger carried the ball on a quarterback keeper to set Texas up with second and goal from the two-yard line. Ehlinger punched it in for his third touchdown on the ground. Texas leads 38-24.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 28)

Murray scrambled and tried to brace the his fall and fumbled on first down. Texas takes over at the Oklahoma 23-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson started the drive with a two-yard gain and Ehlinger threw back-to-back incompletions. This was the first drive, aside from the one-play drive before halftime, that Texas did not score points. Texas punted the ball to the Oklahoma 28-yard line.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 17)

Sermon was stopped for a loss on first down and Murray picked up seven yards on te ground on second down. On third and four from the Oklahoma 23-yard line, Murray took a deep shot down the left sideline to Brown for a 77-yard touchdown pass. Texas still leads 31-24.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ingram started the half with a five-yard carry, followed by a four-yard completion from Ehlinger to Johnson. Ingram picked up the first down with a 31-yard rush to bring the ball to the Oklahoma 35-yard line. Ehlinger was sacked on second down for a loss of 12 yards. Ehlinger found Humphrey for a gain of 19 yards on third and 21. On fourth and two from the Oklahoma 27-yard line, Texas decided to go for it and called a quarterback power up the middle and converted for a first down. On third and 10, Ehlinger completed a pass to Humphrey for 15 yards and a first down to the OU five-yard line. Ehlinger capped off the 12-play opening drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Texas leads 31-17.

HALFTIME

Texas leads Oklahoma 24-17 at halftime. The Longhorns and Sooners have been statistically equal in just about every category. The difference in the first half was the interception thrown by Murray.

2ND QUARTER

***TEXAS 24-17***

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Texas ran the ball for one play to take a 24-17 lead into halftime.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 18)

Murray started the drive with a completion over the middle to Carson Meier for 18 yards. Murray found Brown on a screen pass to the left for nine more yards on the next play. Kennedy Brooks took a zone read carry up the middle of the Texas defense for 20 yards and crossed the 50. Brooks got the ball again on first down for a seven yard carry to bring the OU offense to the Texas 29-yard line. On third and three, Lamb dropped a five-yard stop route. Oklahoma went for it on fourth down and completed a first down to Lamb on a gain of 12.

On second down, Murray ran for eight yards and slid to set up third and two from the Texas nine-yard line. On third down, Murray did not snap the ball time and was penalized for delay of game. On third and seven from the Texas 14-yard line, Murray took a quarterback draw up the middle for a first down. Murray capped off the drive with a wide open touchdown pass to Lamb with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. Texas leads 24-17.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Ehlinger started the drive with a 14-yard run up the middle. Back-to-back runs by Keaontay Ingram picked up another first down. Ingram carried the ball on first down for another first down carry. Texas is riding the legs of Ingram on this drive. Ehlinger completed a 19-yard pass to Johnson to set up the Texas offense at the OU 17-yard line. Texas ran a reverse pass where Humphrey threw the ball to Ehlinger for eight yards. On second and two from the OU nine-yard line, Ehlinger ran it in for a touchdown. Texas leads 24-10.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Murray was sacked for a 10-yard loss on first down. Murray was sacked for the second down in a row. Oklahoma was set up with a long third and 21. On third down, Murray scrambled for seven yards. Oklahoma punted the ball to the Texas 25-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Watson started the Texas drive with a four-yard carry. Ehlinger picked up a first down on a seven-yard scramble. Ehlinger completed another first down pass to Duvernay. Back-to-back passes to Humphrey helped Texas cross the 50-yard line. A quarterback draw was called back for a holding penalty. A sack and an incomplete pass set up third and 20 at the OU 49-yard line. Ehlinger found tight end Andrew Beck for 18 yards to set up fourth and two at the OU 31-yard line. Texas went for it on fourth down and Ehlinger completed a swing pass to Watson for a first down. On the next play, Ehlinger completed another pass to Watson for a 28-yard touchdown. Texas leads 17-10.

OKLAHOMA (CONT)

Austin Seibert made the 32 yard field goal. Oklahoma tied the game up, 10-10.

1ST QUARTER

***TEXAS LEADS 10-7***

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Sermon started the drive with a short, one-yard run. Murray picked up a first down with an 11-yard run on second down and later found Lamb for a 10-yard completion and Lee Morris for 14 yards. Oklahoma quickly knocked on Texas' red zone door. Back-to-back runs from Sutton set up first and 10 from Texas' 23-yard line. Another carry by Sutton put Oklahoma in the red zone. A short carry by Sutton set up a crucial third and short from the Texas 11-yard line. Texas' defense held up and stuffed the inside run. That carry ended the first quarter. Texas leads 10-7.

TEXAS (OWN 43)

Ehlinger started the drive scrambling for no gain. Keaontay Ingram was stopped for a one-yard loss on second down to set up third and long. Ehlinger found Devin Duvernay for a gain of three yards on third down. Texas' Cameron Dicker nailed a 44-yard field goal to give the Longhorns a 10-7 lead.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 25)

Sermon started the drive with a three-yard carry and Murray completed a 26-yard corner route to CeeDee Lamb for a first down. Murray found Lamb again on the next play, but a penalty on the Sooners wiped out the play. On second and 23, Kyler Murray threw an interception to Brandon Jones, who returned the pick to the Texas 43-yard line.

TEXAS (OWN 25)

Sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger began the drive with back-to-back completions to Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Collin Johnson. Texas quickly got into the Sooners' red zone. A five-yard carry by Tre Watson brought the Longhorns to the Oklahoma five-yard line. Ehlinger ran for two yards on second and goal, but were called for an illegal formation penalty. Texas was backed up to the 10-yard line. Ehlinger looked for Johnson on a back shoulder fade and were awarded with a pass interference penalty, which set up Texas with first and goal from the two-yard line. Humphrey was the quarterback in a wildcat formation, but threw a short touchdown pass to Johnson. Texas tied the game 7-7.

OKLAHOMA (OWN 35)

Junior quarterback Kyler Murray started the game with a zone read keeper for nine yards and completed a screen pass to Marquise Brown for 16 yards and a first down. Trey Sermon picked up another first down with a 12-yard carry. Murray threw a pass down the seam to tight end Grant Calcaterra which seemed to be a completed touchdown pass at first, but was later overturned to be a incomplete pass. Murray made up for the overturned call on the next play, completing a pass to Sermon for 24 yards to bring the Sooners to the Texas four-yard line. Murray capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass to Brown. Oklahoma leads 7-0.

PREGAME

It's the most anticipated matchup of the year for Texas and Oklahoma fans: the Red River Showdown.

This is the first year both teams have been ranked in this match up since 2012. Texas is also 3-9 in these types of games where the team plays its crimson-cladded foes to the north when both teams are ranked.

Texas has turned around its season thus far after a disappointing loss in its opener. Oklahoma has been unblemished thus far, but has not played the same caliber of opponents UT has to this point.

Texas and Oklahoma kick off at 11 a.m.

