DALLAS — If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times – baseball is weird, man. It’s beautiful, exciting, timeless, cerebral, uplifting, heartbreaking…but weird. Coming off of one of the worst stretches of baseball this season, in which they blew several leads and were outscored 66-40, the Texas Rangers traded away Jesse Chavez and Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs and promptly came out and swept the World Series Champion Houston Astros in their own park.

Not only did they sweep them, they made them look bad while doing it. I don’t know if I’d call it a plea to the front office that they can still win ballgames, but it definitely looked like a team that was telling fans that this club can still put on entertaining games.

That’s a good thing, too, as Jon Daniels, at the end of this road trip, officially put into motion the roster moves that raised the white flag on the 2018 season and signaled the beginning of a new era.

But that didn't mean that baseball stopped.

July 27-31

Opponents: @Houston Astros, @Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Game Record: 4-1

Overall Record: 46-63, 22 Games Back of Houston for the Division, 18 Games Back of Wild Card

Tragic Number: 28

2019 Draft Order: 6th Overall – Protected

Injury Report: Doug Fister (60, Strained Knee), Matt Bush (60, right elbow strain), Tony Barnette (60, Strained Lat Muscle), Nomar Mazara (10, Right Thumb Sprain), Ryan Rua (10, back spasms)

Notable Stats: Team Batting Average on Road Trip (.274), Runs Scored vs. Runs Allowed on Road Trip (31-19), Rougned Odor (.264/.335/.438), Bartolo Colon on Losing Streak (6.46 ERA, 15 K, 7 BB, .299 Batting Average Against, 1.490 WHIP)

At the Plate

It’s hard to find much to critique or nitpick when the team wins five in a row. But this isn’t an article entirely dedicated to picking apart any one area of the game. Texas outscored Houston 22-8 during the weekend series and everyone found a way to contribute. In fact, it could be argued that the person with the worst appearances in Houston was the Rangers’ 2018 MVP, Shin-Soo Choo, who endured a rough 0-for-9 stretch, including five strikeouts.

That stretch for Choo was the closest thing he has come to having a slump months but was then quickly offset by the two opposite field homers the next day in Arizona. Choo has cooled off since his torrid first half, but with his superhuman approach, it doesn't seem like he’d be falling off the horse for extended periods of time.

Speaking of torrid, Rougned Odor has found himself on that sort of a run. Odor has brought his stat line up from the depths of shame to something far more respectable. Most significant was the unconscious performance he put on against Justin Verlander and the Astros, going 5-for-5 with two homers, a double, three runs scored, and two RBIs.

Odor has a nice little 10-game on-base streak going right now and has turned into one of the more reliable contributors on offense – something that would have been unimaginable a month and a half ago.

Elvis Andrus, as well, is regaining his 2017 form, as he has a 12-game hitting streak going. Andrus sat out the Sunday series-ender against Houston, but on this road trip went 7-for-19 with a run scored in the first four games of the trip.

Texas didn't make any moves to add or subtract bats via a trade, but got their starting center fielder back, as Ryan Rua landed on the disabled list and Delino DeShields was able to come back from a demotion last week a little early. DeShields had an immediate impact in Saturday’s game with a go-ahead run-scoring double.

DeShields has got a long way to go offensively to be able to be any kind of threat on the base paths, but defensively, the team is better with him manning center, and with wins meaning less this season, DeShields can work out his kinks at the plate at his leisure.

In the one game Texas lost, the last game against Arizona on Tuesday, the offense ran into the buzzsaw that was Zack Godley. The Rangers aren't necessarily a great breaking ball hitting team and Godley’s breaking ball was second to none on the night.

The score of 6-0 might look like a drubbing that Bartolo Colon took, but it was going to be very difficult to finish off the sweep against Godley. You tip your hat to good pitching. The offense didn't have any problems on this road trip.

On the Mound

Bartolo Colon is 0-for-5 in trying to pass Dennis Martinez for the most wins by a Dominican-born pitcher. A lot of it has been a sudden lack of run support, but a lot of it has been his own doing. In Colon’s one appearance on this road trip, against the Diamondbacks, Colon surrendered five runs as Texas scored nothing for him.

Colon didn't necessarily suffer from a lack of command, as he was typically Bartolo, working the edges of the strike zone. His home plate umpire, however, was calling straight to the FoxBox, and even pitches that Colon would normally get as a strike weren't being called as such. Big Sexy had problems overcoming that, had to work more towards the middle of the plate, and was hurt by it.

This led to the Major League debut of Jeffery Springs. Having his contract purchased from Triple-A to replace Jake Diekman, the 25-year old lefty had his fair share of issues right out of the gate, including allowing a run to score on his own wild pitch. But after the fastball command issues caused him to throw a 21-pitch debut inning, Springs came out with the confidence and aggression of a very angry veteran, mixed in his good changeup and got a 1-2-3 7th on 12 pitches, including two very convincing strikeouts.

We saw Yovani Gallardo again employ a quick pace to work through 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball. Ariel Jurado had a much better start than his first one, out-dueling Justin Verlander to the tune of six innings of one-run ball. Mike Minor did the exact opposite of what Cole Hamels did in his last start before the trade deadline – he shoved.

Minor fought through six innings, but struck out eight while giving up just two runs. For a pieced together rotation, the results were more than acceptable, especially when coming up against a team in Houston with a rotation many consider the best in years.

The bullpen is where we saw the biggest changes. As parts were moving around and players were dealing with worrying about which uniform they’d put on next, they pitched well enough to hold on to five leads. Just before 3:00 Central Standard Time on Tuesday, we found out that Jake Diekman would be crossing dugouts to Arizona.

The night before, we discovered that Keone Kela, the Rangers’ first steady closer in several seasons, was going to be going steady with someone else – the Pittsburgh Pirates. Both trades drew their own sets of criticisms and praise, but both made sense for the Rangers where they were.

With Diekman as a hot commodity – a left-handed reliever with a good track record – the Rangers certainly could turn their return into a rebuild of their farm system. Kela, whose trade drew a bit more ire, what with his controllability, might require a bit more explanation to some, but the answer is really quite simple.

Keone Kela was a valuable bullpen piece that could contribute in great ways on a contending team. The Rangers had the chance to extract value beyond winning games. After all, even if you believe that Kela can maintain his status as a great closer, you have to look into the future a bit. What would the Rangers need or want with a good closer in seasons where locking games down is far less important?

In the Field

Aside from one costly error by Adrian Beltre on Monday, resulting in an extended inning and leading to a three-run homer, the Rangers had a great stretch of games on defense. Beltre actually had two sparkling plays in The Desert, both marquee Adrian Beltre plays, bare-handing a couple of dribblers hit his way.

In fact, amid the talk of trading the Captain away in this losing season, Beltre’s plays seemed a reminder to the Rangers that even with all of the losing that the team is going to do this season and probably next, we’ll always have that magic glove. In the wake of the announcement that Beltre is going to finish his career as a Texas Ranger one way or another, Beltre’s defense on Tuesday was even more poetic.

Ronald Guzman, despite his continued struggles at the plate, still excels at first base. Several plays in Houston and Arizona were saved by The Condor’s flexibility. Jurickson Profar also had a nice game at first, especially on a good pick off of bouncing ball thrown by Elvis Andrus. Profar bounced all over the infield during this road trip and still shows that he is comfortable in the utility player role.

Jon Daniels’ message is that the Rangers won’t be sniffing a competitive stretch. That doesn't mean they can’t play spoiler, and if this road trip is indicative, Texas is going to be a pretty strong and annoying spoiler. This is also going to be a time to watch the potential next generation of Rangers’ arms, as spots in the bullpen start rotating in and out of rehab assignments and roster moves.

Up Next:

August 2-5: Baltimore Orioles

August 6-8: Seattle Mariners

Trades:

RHP Jesse Chavez to Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Tyler Thomas (22-year old, Class A South Bend to Class A Hickory)

LHP Cole Hamels and $9 million to Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Rollie Lacy (23-year old, High-A Myrtle Beach to High-A Down East) and RHP Eddie Butler (23-year old, 8 Games with Chicago, 1-1, 4.08 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, 5.6 K/9, 1.302 WHIP – will join the Major League team in Houston)

RHP Keone Kela to Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for LHP Taylor Hearn (23-year old, Double A Altoona to Double A Frisco) and a Player To Be Named Later

LHP Jake Diekman to Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Wei-Chieh Huang (24-year old, Double A Jacksonville to Double A Frisco) and a Player To Be Named Later

