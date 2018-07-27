DALLAS — We were given a welcome break from Texas Rangers baseball, thanks to the All-Star break, followed by a stretch of really, really bad Texas Rangers baseball. We are now at the next volume of the encyclopedia that is Texas Rangers baseball, as the Non-Waiver Trade Deadline is now less than a week away.

(To Recap What the “Non-Waiver Trade Deadline” means: Any team can talk to any team about any player and make any deal, short of trading non-compensatory draft picks [nobody does that]. There aren't any restrictions, every deal has to be approved by the commissioner’s office [it is 99% of the time], and it is relatively much easier to make trades before July 31.)

Unfortunately, during this stretch of really, really bad Texas Rangers’ baseball, the organization’s most valuable trade pieces floundered when many eyes were upon them. You can say what you want about small sample sizes and one game or outing not meaning much to scouts, but I’ll tell you that if that were the case, the scouts wouldn't be in attendance and would rather just see the box score.

No, undoubtedly players, especially those who foster rumors, know when there are more eyes than usual on them and know that there is pressure to perform. For the crew of more talked about players on Jeff Banister’s team – Cole Hamels, Alex Claudio, Jake Diekman and Keone Kela – good performances more than likely would have resulted in wins for their team. Alas, that was not the case.

July 20-26

Opponents: Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics

7-Game Record: 1-6

Overall Record: 42-62, 25 Games Back of Houston

Tragic Number: 33

2019 Draft Order: 5th Overall – Protected

Injury Report: Doug Fister (60, Strained Knee), Matt Bush (60, right elbow strain), Tony Barnette (60, Strained Lat Muscle), Carlos Perez (10, right ankle sprain), Chris Martin (10, Groin), Nomar Mazara (10, Right Thumb Sprain)

Notable Stats: Khris Davis Stats Against Texas this season (.283/.361/.736, 7 HR, 20 RBI, 15 Hits in 13 Games), Rangers RISP Average during Homestand (22-for-82 - .268), ERA During Homestand (8.86), Percentage of Inherited Runners Scored off of Bullpen (50%)

At the Plate

I know it’s weird to say it, but the Rangers’ offense wasn't really all that bad this homestand. They faced tough pitching in each of the seven games against Cleveland and Oakland, but scored runs in each game, had timely hits in each game, and in general, did enough with the sticks to win each game.

In their two lowest scoring games, three-run displays against Cleveland on Saturday and Oakland on Monday, there were missed opportunities (1-for-5, five runners left on base on Saturday, 1-for-12, six runners left on base on Monday). Overall, Texas hit .268 with runners in scoring position! I wouldn't pin this awful stretch of games on the bats.

Shin-Soo Choo saw his consecutive games on-base streak end at 52 games. It was a noble effort, a franchise-setting record, but all good things must come to an end. On the positive side? He got right back on the horse and has reached base in every game since that Saturday.

Rougned Odor has turned things around. The season slash line isn’t going to look great, just by virtue of the long slump he was mired in to begin the year, but since returning from the All-Star break, Odor has slashed .423/.467/.615 and he even won the American League Player of the Week award right after the break.

I don’t know that I’ve necessarily seen a better approach from the second baseman, but he’s definitely been making better contact. He’s also been playing much, much better defense, which has turned him into a much more watchable player.

Elvis Andrus has come around since returning from the disabled list, slashing .320/.379/.600 since the break, including home runs in back to back games including a his first career grand slam.

On the Mound

Oh boy.

Here’s where the Rangers had problems. Problems is putting it lightly. If you were to accurately describe the performance of almost everyone who is labeled a full-time pitcher, you might think that Texas had done something awful to anger the baseball gods and they took their wrath out on Ranger arms. Texas pitching surrendered 64 runs, 94 hits and 15 home runs. That is awful, awful, awful.

In fact, the only Texas Rangers pitcher who looked to be as effective as the stat line shows was Yovani Gallardo, who pitched six innings of shutout ball against the Indians. Martin Perez and Mike Minor battled through their starts against Oakland, with Perez giving up just one run with seven hits in six innings and Minor allowing two runs with four hits over five innings.

The most disappointing performance, by far, came from Texas’ best trade chip – Cole Hamels. The veteran lefty has been traded to the Cubs already as of Friday morning, so it’s something of a moot point, but his performance, not just in the game against Oakland, but over the past month, definitively affected the return that Texas was able to get for him.

As opposed to a highlight prospect package for a premier starting pitcher, Jon Daniels was forced to accept a 23-year old High-A pitcher and a player to be named later in a move seen more as a salary dump than a key move to rebuild the upper levels of a depleted farm system.

Hamels, who last had a scoreless outing against Kansas City on June 19, has since compiled these stats: 22 innings, 10.23 ERA, five homers, .370/.413/.630 slash line against over five games. If you believe in streaks in pitching, you believe one of two things – that he’s bound to break out of it sooner rather than later, or that this is far more indicative of the type of pitcher Cole Hamels is becoming. For a 35-year old with a lot of innings and a lot of pitches logged, it appears that teams were more inclined to believe the latter.

The bullpen fared worse, if that’s to be believed. We saw Keone Kela blow his first save, in an outing that spanned an innings and a third and resulted in 40 pitches. Kela, who was without a doubt Texas’ best pitcher in the first half, has a history of arm issues.

In a game that truly did not mean anything for the Rangers, eyebrows could be raised at allowing your second best trade chip to throw so many pitches in an unfamiliar situation in front of a lot of people who could suggest how much said chip is worth. The result was one very costly run on a homer by Stephen Piscotty and a lot of probably unnecessary mileage on Kela’s arm.

In that same game, Jake Diekman did not acquit himself well either. Only recording one out, Diekman threw 31 pitches, hit a batter and walked three. Diekman was close to escaping the inning without allowing a run, but a muffed grounder by Andrus extended the inning and four runs scored. Diekman, who is still with Texas as of writing and publishing, redeemed himself well two nights later, striking out two over an inning and only throwing eleven pitches.

Jose Leclerc, who tried to pick up the save in the game after Kela’s 40-pitch outing, took 23 pitches to surrender the lead and take the loss. The decisive blow came on a Khris Davis homer, which prompted some to wonder why the youngster would even bother pitching to Davis (despite that meaning that the winning run would have been purposely placed on the bases).

All-in-all, if your name wasn't Yovani Gallardo, it was a tough week to be a Texas Rangers’ pitcher.

In the Field

It wasn't exactly great for the defense either. Defensively, the team ended up getting worse without a trade. In need of a fresh arm after taxing the bullpen in the 13-10 loss, the team recalled Brandon Mann, a nice story from earlier in the year. The victim of the roster move? Delino DeShields, the team’s most improved defender and its best center fielder, but one of its worst hitters. This leaves Rule 5 player Carlos Tocci as the starting center fielder for the foreseeable future.

The Rangers appear to be back to their error-committing ways, after a nice stretch of errorless ball before the break. They committed seven errors in their seven games, nearly all of which resulted in a key, run-scoring moment for the opposition. Whether it was the botched double-play grounder by Andrus, an off-balance throw to first by Bartolo Colon, or an ill-fated dive by Carlos Tocci, Texas’ defense undoubtedly needs to tighten up, especially as its pitchers give up hard hits.

By right, Texas should have won this homestand by as many as five wins to two losses. Absolutely poor performances by the rotation and the bullpen resulted in some demoralizing losses, however, for a team already considered out of any kind of playoff race.

It won’t get easier.

Up Next:

June 27-29: @Houston Astros

June 30-31: @Arizona Diamondbacks

TRADED

RHP Jesse Chavez to Chicago Cubs in exchange for LHP Tyler Thomas (22-year old, Class A South Bend to Class A Hickory)

to in exchange for (22-year old, Class A South Bend to Class A Hickory) LHP Cole Hamels and $9 million to Chicago Cubs in exchange for RHP Rollie Lacy (23-year old, High-A Myrtle Beach to High-A Down East), RHP Eddie Butler (23-year old, 8 Games with Chicago, 1-1, 4.08 ERA, 3.6 BB/9, 5.6 K/9, 1.302 WHIP – will join the Major League team in Houston), and a PTBNL

