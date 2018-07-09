DALLAS — Football is the ultimate team sport. How could the actions of one player among 45 determine the fate of an entire team in a four-quarter game?

It's possible, and Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory could be that critical player Sunday at 3:20 when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Gregory gets his first chance to play real NFL football since Jan. 1, 2017 when he earned a sack in the Cowboys' 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the meaningless season finale. Even though a combination of suspensions for violating the league's substance abuse policy aborted his 2017 campaign, folks who know football have tremendous respect for the 2015 second-round pick from Nebraska.

"There are some pieces to this defense that has a chance to serve them pretty well as they move through the season," Troy Aikman said on "The Musers" Tuesday on 1310 The Ticket. "Obviously a lot of discussion about Randy Gregory and his impact. To be able to put somebody, if he can be that, which he's certainly capable of, if he can stay on the field and stay healthy. But to have someone opposite of DeMarcus Lawrence would be huge."

Lawrence, of course, being the Pro-Bowl defensive end and vocal leader of the front four. No doubt teams will be game-planning around him this season. If there is a wildcard that could take advantage of the attention he will command, it will serve Dallas well.

The first test to see how that plays out is Carolina. Coach Ron Rivera knows former Dallas offensive coordinator and now Panthers offensive maven Norv Turner will take care of Lawrence. But what about Gregory?

"He’s an explosive guy," Rivera said on a conference call with Dallas media Wednesday. "He’s explosive off the ball. He’s athletic, he’s long. He’s an ideal physical specimen as far as what you want at rush end. He’s got those kinds of capabilities and I think if he keeps developing under Coach [Rod] Marinelli he’s going to be a complete player eventually because he’s got that kind of skill set."

At 6-5, 255 pounds, Gregory is a natural speedster off the edge. However, even while he has battled back from suspension, Gregory has added some muscle to help add another powerful dimension to his game.

"He’s never going to be a big, squatty, two-gapper type guy," Dallas coach Jason Garrett said in his Thursday presser. "That’s not the kind of athlete that he is. But gaining strength will only help him in terms of his explosiveness, his ability to sustain his performance throughout a game. I think it’s been a natural progression. But I do believe he’s worked very hard at it and it’s going to help."

In two games before his suspension, Gregory added a sack among nine tackles. If Dallas can get pressure on quarterback Cam Newton, it will no doubt keep the score low, where a Dallas offense lacking center Travis Frederick and working out a whole new receiving corps has a chance to keep pace.

At this point, the only thing that could stop Gregory Sunday would be some random disciplinary action from the league office that CBS Sports' Jason LaCanfora alluded to a week ago. But Cowboys owner, president, and general manager Jerry Jones shot down those concerns on Tuesday during his weekly appearance with "Shan & RJ" on 105.3 The Fan.

"As best we know, and that's a very positive statement, then he's preparing to play at Carolina," Jones said.

Will Randy Gregory be able to stay on the field and if so, how productive will he be?

