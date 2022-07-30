Premier League Lacrosse brings star-studded matchups to The Star in Frisco

The world’s best lacrosse players, including Dallas native Nakeie Montgomery and Plano native Jon Robbins will continue the 2022 season at The Star.

FRISCO, Texas — The Star in Frisco will play host to a series of matchups in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) on Saturday and Sunday.

The world’s best lacrosse players, including Dallas native Nakeie Montgomery (Episcopal School of Dallas, ‘17) and Plano native Jon Robbins (Plano Senior High School, ‘17) will continue the 2022 season at The Star in Frisco.

Here is a look at the schedule of PLL games at the Star:

Saturday, July 30th at 1 p.m. CDT: Archers vs Atlas

Saturday, July 30th at 3:45 p.m. CDT: Chrome vs Whipsnakes

Sunday, July 31st at 12 p.m. CDT: Waterdogs vs Cannons

Sunday, July 31st at 2:45 p.m. CDT: Redwoods vs Chaos

Tickets are available at www.plltickets.com. All games will be aired on ESPN+.