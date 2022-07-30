x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Premier League Lacrosse brings star-studded matchups to The Star in Frisco

The world’s best lacrosse players, including Dallas native Nakeie Montgomery and Plano native Jon Robbins will continue the 2022 season at The Star.
Credit: Premier Lacrosse League

FRISCO, Texas — The Star in Frisco will play host to a series of matchups in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) on Saturday and Sunday.

The world’s best lacrosse players, including Dallas native Nakeie Montgomery (Episcopal School of Dallas, ‘17) and Plano native Jon Robbins (Plano Senior High School, ‘17) will continue the 2022 season at The Star in Frisco.

Here is a look at the schedule of PLL games at the Star:

  • Saturday, July 30th at 1 p.m. CDT: Archers vs Atlas
  • Saturday, July 30th at 3:45 p.m. CDT: Chrome vs Whipsnakes
  • Sunday, July 31st at 12 p.m. CDT: Waterdogs vs Cannons
  • Sunday, July 31st at 2:45 p.m. CDT: Redwoods vs Chaos

 Tickets are available at www.plltickets.com. All games will be aired on ESPN+.

More Texas headlines

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 3 highlights