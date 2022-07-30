Premier League Lacrosse brings star-studded matchups to The Star in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — The Star in Frisco will play host to a series of matchups in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) on Saturday and Sunday.
The world’s best lacrosse players, including Dallas native Nakeie Montgomery (Episcopal School of Dallas, ‘17) and Plano native Jon Robbins (Plano Senior High School, ‘17) will continue the 2022 season at The Star in Frisco.
Here is a look at the schedule of PLL games at the Star:
- Saturday, July 30th at 1 p.m. CDT: Archers vs Atlas
- Saturday, July 30th at 3:45 p.m. CDT: Chrome vs Whipsnakes
- Sunday, July 31st at 12 p.m. CDT: Waterdogs vs Cannons
- Sunday, July 31st at 2:45 p.m. CDT: Redwoods vs Chaos
Tickets are available at www.plltickets.com. All games will be aired on ESPN+.
More Texas headlines: