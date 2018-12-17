PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. -- Some members of Prince George’s County school board want the Washington Redskins to give quarterback Colin Kaepernick a chance.

The Washington Post first reported on a letter by seven school board members on Thursday.

The letter asks for an immediate try-out for Kaepernick onto the team, amid their quarterback troubles.

The Redskins lost both starting quarterback Alex Smith and their backup Colt McCoy within two weeks of one another when both suffered leg injuries.

Mark Sanchez then became quarterback, just two weeks after being signed by the Redskins.

While Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 season, after protesting the mistreatment of African American people in the U.S. by kneeling during the national anthem, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said that Kaepernick has “been talked about and discussed but [the Redskins] will probably go a different direction.”

According to the letter, the members of the school board urging the Redskins to consider Kaepernick say their motivation goes beyond sports. They hope his inclusion on the team will inspire young African American boys.

So far, there has been no response to the letter from the Redskins, who defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday 16-13.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear Daniel Snyder, Bruce Allen, and Doug Williams,

We’d like to first thank you for the charitable work that your franchise has done and is still doing for Prince George’s County Public Schools. As a school system, we pride ourselves on our ability to prepare our students to take full advantage of all the opportunities available to them. We write you today about a matter that’s on the minds of many Prince Georgians, as well as fans nationwide. Our view is that the Washington Football Team needs to give Colin Kaepernick an opportunity to join the team in a form of a try-out, and need to do so immediately.

Our reasoning goes far beyond football. While it is apparent that Kaepernick is at least deserving of a roster spot based on his track record as an NFL quarterback, we think he merits an opportunity for other reasons. Historically this organization shown leadership in the National Football League. As you know in 1987 Doug Williams became the first black quarterback to lead an NFL team to a super bowl victory. For African-American boys around America and especially here in the DC area, one didn’t have to look far for inspiration.

Fast forward 30 years, and the need for this franchise to lead the NFL is still there. Giving Kaepernick an opportunity would send an even more powerful message today to our community and our students; that a person can peacefully protest for causes that they believe in and not be punished for it even though they are otherwise qualified for the position.

As school board members our reasons for wanting Kaepernick to get a try-out are simple. We believe that giving Kaepernick an opportunity will send the right message to our students and community members, who see him as someone who cares about issues affecting our community. If signed, we look forward to working with him, and the Washington organization to create the types of programming and spaces for our young people to discuss and debate the issues affecting them. If Kaepernick is signed we hope to work with his philanthropic organization to partner with our most needy students and provide more opportunities for our students.

As school board members, not standing for the national anthem wouldn’t cost us the opportunity to work, and it shouldn’t cost him either.

We look forward to hearing from you, and getting this done for the benefit of Prince Georgians and Redskins fans everywhere. We know that this decision is not an easy one and that there could be backlash. We stand ready to support you in doing the right thing and making a decision that will help the team and our community on and off the field.

Respectfully,

David Murray, Board Member, District 1

Joshua M. Thomas, Board Member, District 2 Belinda Queen, Board Member, District 6 Edward Burroughs, III, Board Member, District 8 Amanya Paige, Student Board Member Curtis Valentine, Board Member, At Large Paul Monteiro, Board Member, At Large

