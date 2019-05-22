FRISCO, Texas — It's early yet. But progress is progress.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken the first steps in negotiating a long-term contract with the organization that drafted him in the fourth round in 2016, saying on Wednesday that both sides have made their initial proposals.

"Yes," Prescott said, when asked if his representatives have sent a counter proposal to the franchise.

How close are they to a deal?

"I can't really say," Prescott said. "I mean, it's one from each side, so... this is my first time doing this. Ask me in a few years, and I'll be able to tell you, 'okay, we've sent this one, they've sent this one, we're about to get it done'. But, right now, I'm learning the process, too. So I'm just letting my team handle their business."

Prescott's contract has been one of the most hotly-debated talking points of this Cowboys offseason, with the expected value approaching or exceeding $30 million in annual value, right in line with several of the other highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

"When you look at numbers, I think a lot of it's about the market," Prescott said. "I don't really pay attention to any of that. I just come in and I prove myself each and every day to these other guys in this locker room. That's the only thing that I have to worry about. And I know if I'm doing that, and I'm getting better, good things happen."

