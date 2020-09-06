PGA Tour plans to honor George Floyd with special tee time at Colonial

The Tour has set aside an 8:46 a.m. tee time Thursday morning that will feature no players.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth signifies the return of the PGA Tour on Thursday.

With the return of the golf tour comes a tee time in honor of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The Tour has set aside an 8:46 a.m. tee time Thursday morning that will feature no players. The ceremonial tee time will happen at both Colonial Country Club at the Tour’s event as well as at TPC Sawgrass, where the Tour’s Developmental League, the Korn Ferry Tour, is staging an event.



At 8:46, three horn blasts will be followed by a moment of silence, when all players will pause to reflect.

Floyd was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. His death was ruled a homicide. An autopsy report stated the cause of death was "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

As 8:46 has become symbolic of the racial injustice endured by the black community, the tee time is part of the Tour’s efforts to bring attention to efforts to end social injustice.



Floyd's killing has sparked worldwide protests, and PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan says while the Tour may not have all the answers, the group must listen, learn, and “demand better” moving forward.

The Colonial signals the return of golf after major sports were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA is not allowing players to bring their families, players who live out of the country are required to arrive two weeks early to quarantine, and players will be tested for COVID-19 before traveling and when they arrive.